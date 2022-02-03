BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 61, Twin Loup 40
Arlington 42, Conestoga 26
Central Valley 45, St. Edward 21
Freeman 68, Malcolm 42
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Cozad 50
Gretna 73, Omaha Benson 42
Medicine Valley 58, Wauneta-Palisade 17
Millard South 58, Omaha Bryan 36
Osceola 72, Fullerton 45
Waverly 54, Bishop Neumann 51
Lewis & Clark Conference=
Clark Bracket=
Consolation=
Tri County Northeast 60, Winside 52
Semifinal=
Bloomfield 44, Creighton 42
Lewis Bracket=
Consolation=
Hartington-Newcastle 69, Walthill 55
Semifinal=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Wynot 49
Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 32
Elkhorn Valley 52, St. Mary's 48
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Tri County 43, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Semifinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Johnson-Brock 21
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Centennial 45, Milford 37
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Bayard 56, Kimball 9
Mitchell 71, Hemingford 54
