BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 61, Twin Loup 40

Arlington 42, Conestoga 26

Central Valley 45, St. Edward 21

Freeman 68, Malcolm 42

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Cozad 50

Gretna 73, Omaha Benson 42

Medicine Valley 58, Wauneta-Palisade 17

Millard South 58, Omaha Bryan 36

Osceola 72, Fullerton 45

Waverly 54, Bishop Neumann 51

Lewis & Clark Conference=

Clark Bracket=

Consolation=

Tri County Northeast 60, Winside 52

Semifinal=

Bloomfield 44, Creighton 42

Lewis Bracket=

Consolation=

Hartington-Newcastle 69, Walthill 55

Semifinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Wynot 49

Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 32

Elkhorn Valley 52, St. Mary's 48

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Tri County 43, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Semifinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Johnson-Brock 21

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Centennial 45, Milford 37

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Bayard 56, Kimball 9

Mitchell 71, Hemingford 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

