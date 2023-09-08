PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup-West def. NCEUH, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9

Adrian def. Pipestone, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Alden-Conger def. St. Clair, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13

Alexandria def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-9, 25-11, 25-4

Annandale def. Becker, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19

BGMR def. Northern Freeze, 25-23, 25-18, 12-25, 24-26, 15-5

BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-19, 25-9

Battle Lake def. Rothsay, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Holdingford, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14

Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21

Bemidji def. Thief River Falls, 3-0

Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

Blackduck def. Laporte, 3-0

Bloomington Jefferson def. Benilde-St Margaret's, 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11

Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 3-0

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-10, 25-13, 25-21

Buffalo def. Zimmerman, 3-0

Byron def. Pine Island, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15

Caledonia def. La Crescent, 25-22, 25-9, 25-22

Cannon Falls def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Red Rock Central, 25-8, 25-4, 26-24

Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14

Chaska def. Waconia, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24

Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11

Cleveland def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19

Cloquet def. North Branch, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18

Delano def. Dassel-Cokato, 3-0

Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 3-0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Pelican Rapids, 25-18, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21

Duluth East def. St. Francis, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

Eagan def. Farmington, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-12, 25-7, 25-7

Foley def. Princeton, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14

Fosston def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20

GHEC def. Nicollet, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14

Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Grand Rapids def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-13, 25-8, 25-10

Hastings def. North St. Paul, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20

Hawley def. Barnesville, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

Hayfield def. Medford, 3-2

Hermantown def. Proctor, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Hill-Murray def. Mahtomedi, 3-1

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Hancock, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Holy Family Catholic def. Blake, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Central, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15

Kasson-Mantorville def. Goodhue, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. United South Central, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

Kittson County Central def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

Lake of the Woods def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-16, 25-22, 25-9

Lanesboro def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Kingsland, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13

Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Maple Grove def. Centennial, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

Maranatha Christian def. Spectrum, 25-6, 25-4, 25-22

Mayer-Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Milaca def. Little Falls, 25-19, 25-0, 18-25, 27-25

Minneapolis South def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15

Minneota def. Redwood Valley, 27-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17

Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

NRHEG def. Triton, 25-14, 25-27, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11

New Prague def. Orono, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10

New Ulm def. Fairmont, 25-10, 25-13, 26-24

North Woods def. Mesabi East, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22

Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-23, 25-12, 25-9

Nova Classical Academy def. Concordia Academy, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10

Osseo def. Elk River, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Rosemount, 3-1

Park Christian def. Fertile-Beltrami, 22-25, 25-19, 11-25, 25-11, 15-10

Parkers Prairie def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-23, 25-17, 25-14

Paynesville def. Maple Lake, 27-25, 25-15, 25-23

Perham def. Frazee, 3-0

Pine City def. East Central, 3-1

Pine River-Backus def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 3-0

Renville County West def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-22, 25-22, 25-9

Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23

Rochester Mayo def. Faribault, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10

Rocori def. Fergus Falls, 25-15, 25-7, 25-18

Rogers def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Roseau def. Warroad, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13

Royalton def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20

Rush City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 3-0

Rushford-Peterson def. St. Charles, 25-10, 25-7, 25-14

Sacred Heart def. Crookston, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15

Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 3-0

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Willmar, 25-22, 34-32, 25-14

Shakopee def. Minnetonka, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11

Simley def. South St. Paul, 25-19, 17-25, 25-9, 21-25, 15-9

Sleepy Eye def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23

Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Eden Prairie, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20

St. Agnes def. Hmong Academy, 3-0

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Pierz, 23-25, 25-14, 25-11, 24-26, 15-10

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 3-0

St. Croix Prep def. Woodbury, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-6

St. Paul Harding def. Washington Tech, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14

Staples-Motley def. Aitkin, 25-14, 25-13, 25-3

Stephen-Argyle def. Red Lake County, 3-0

Two Rivers def. Tartan, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24

Underwood def. Albany, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9

Underwood def. Ashby, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9

United Christian def. Eagle Ridge, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19

Verndale def. Henning, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

Visitation def. Columbia Heights, 3-0

Wabasso def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Sebeka, 3-1

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Kelliher/Northome

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Red Lake Falls, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23

Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

Wayzata def. Lakeville South, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18

West Central def. Minnewaska, 3-0

West Lutheran def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Luverne, 3-1

White Bear Lake def. St. Paul Central, 10-25, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6

Windom def. Worthington, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20

Winona Cotter def. Lewiston-Altura, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 27-25

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lake City, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you