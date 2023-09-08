PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup-West def. NCEUH, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9
Adrian def. Pipestone, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Alden-Conger def. St. Clair, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13
Alexandria def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-9, 25-11, 25-4
Annandale def. Becker, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19
BGMR def. Northern Freeze, 25-23, 25-18, 12-25, 24-26, 15-5
BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-19, 25-9
Battle Lake def. Rothsay, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Holdingford, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14
Belle Plaine def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21
Bemidji def. Thief River Falls, 3-0
Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
Blackduck def. Laporte, 3-0
Bloomington Jefferson def. Benilde-St Margaret's, 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11
Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 3-0
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-10, 25-13, 25-21
Buffalo def. Zimmerman, 3-0
Byron def. Pine Island, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15
Caledonia def. La Crescent, 25-22, 25-9, 25-22
Cannon Falls def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Red Rock Central, 25-8, 25-4, 26-24
Chanhassen def. St. Louis Park, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14
Chaska def. Waconia, 22-25, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24
Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11
Cleveland def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19
Cloquet def. North Branch, 25-13, 26-24, 25-18
Delano def. Dassel-Cokato, 3-0
Detroit Lakes def. Crosby-Ironton, 3-0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Pelican Rapids, 25-18, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21
Duluth East def. St. Francis, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16
Eagan def. Farmington, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-12, 25-7, 25-7
Foley def. Princeton, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14
Fosston def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
GHEC def. Nicollet, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14
Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Grand Rapids def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-13, 25-8, 25-10
Hastings def. North St. Paul, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20
Hawley def. Barnesville, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Hayfield def. Medford, 3-2
Hermantown def. Proctor, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
Hill-Murray def. Mahtomedi, 3-1
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Hancock, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Holy Family Catholic def. Blake, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Central, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15
Kasson-Mantorville def. Goodhue, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. United South Central, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Kittson County Central def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
Lake of the Woods def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-16, 25-22, 25-9
Lanesboro def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Kingsland, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13
Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Maple Grove def. Centennial, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
Maranatha Christian def. Spectrum, 25-6, 25-4, 25-22
Mayer-Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Milaca def. Little Falls, 25-19, 25-0, 18-25, 27-25
Minneapolis South def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15
Minneota def. Redwood Valley, 27-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17
Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
NRHEG def. Triton, 25-14, 25-27, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11
New Prague def. Orono, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
New Ulm def. Fairmont, 25-10, 25-13, 26-24
North Woods def. Mesabi East, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22
Northfield def. Mankato East, 25-23, 25-12, 25-9
Nova Classical Academy def. Concordia Academy, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10
Osseo def. Elk River, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Rosemount, 3-1
Park Christian def. Fertile-Beltrami, 22-25, 25-19, 11-25, 25-11, 15-10
Parkers Prairie def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-23, 25-17, 25-14
Paynesville def. Maple Lake, 27-25, 25-15, 25-23
Perham def. Frazee, 3-0
Pine City def. East Central, 3-1
Pine River-Backus def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 3-0
Renville County West def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-22, 25-22, 25-9
Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23
Rochester Mayo def. Faribault, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10
Rocori def. Fergus Falls, 25-15, 25-7, 25-18
Rogers def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
Roseau def. Warroad, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13
Royalton def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20
Rush City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 3-0
Rushford-Peterson def. St. Charles, 25-10, 25-7, 25-14
Sacred Heart def. Crookston, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15
Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 3-0
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Willmar, 25-22, 34-32, 25-14
Shakopee def. Minnetonka, 17-25, 26-24, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11
Simley def. South St. Paul, 25-19, 17-25, 25-9, 21-25, 15-9
Sleepy Eye def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23
Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Eden Prairie, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20
St. Agnes def. Hmong Academy, 3-0
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Pierz, 23-25, 25-14, 25-11, 24-26, 15-10
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 3-0
St. Croix Prep def. Woodbury, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-6
St. Paul Harding def. Washington Tech, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14
Staples-Motley def. Aitkin, 25-14, 25-13, 25-3
Stephen-Argyle def. Red Lake County, 3-0
Two Rivers def. Tartan, 25-18, 25-20, 26-24
Underwood def. Albany, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9
Underwood def. Ashby, 25-8, 25-11, 25-9
United Christian def. Eagle Ridge, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19
Verndale def. Henning, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
Visitation def. Columbia Heights, 3-0
Wabasso def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Sebeka, 3-1
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Kelliher/Northome
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Red Lake Falls, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23
Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Wayzata def. Lakeville South, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
West Central def. Minnewaska, 3-0
West Lutheran def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Luverne, 3-1
White Bear Lake def. St. Paul Central, 10-25, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6
Windom def. Worthington, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20
Winona Cotter def. Lewiston-Altura, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 27-25
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Lake City, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
