BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 51, G.W. Long 35
Altamont 53, Sumiton Christian 45
Appalachian 76, Talladega County Central 29
Ashville 50, Coosa Christian 45
Bayshore Christian 39, McIntosh 38
Caledonia, Miss. 79, South Lamar 54
Choctaw County 57, Marengo 38
Cleveland 75, Tarrant 63
Cold Springs 53, Vinemont 35
Cornerstone School 75, Holy Family Catholic 35
Dadeville 81, Beauregard 33
Dale County 72, Cottonwood 33
Deshler 68, Brooks 63
Dora 44, Corner 41
Faith Christian 78, Jacksonville Christian 60
Gulf Breeze, Fla. 93, Williamson 56
Handley 71, Callaway, Ga. 61
Hatton 55, Addison 49
Highland Home 44, Pike Liberal Arts 23
Hooper Academy 65, Crenshaw Christian Academy 37
Lauderdale County 66, Elkmont 48
Locust Fork 58, J.B. Pennington 28
Lynn 72, Brilliant 25
Macon-East 52, Autauga Academy 41
Monroe County 51, Hillcrest-Evergreen 32
Montevallo 68, West Blocton 42
Notasulga 79, Billingsley 31
Oneonta 50, Southeastern 37
Pell City 53, White Plains 48
Ragland 76, Jefferson Christian Academy 73
Red Level 65, McKenzie 58
Rehobeth 70, Malone, Fla. 41
Robert E. Lee 64, Carver-Montgomery 62
Shelby County 64, Fayetteville 53
Tanner 66, Alabama CTE 43
W.S. Neal 79, Excel 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
