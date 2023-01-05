BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 51, G.W. Long 35

Altamont 53, Sumiton Christian 45

Appalachian 76, Talladega County Central 29

Ashville 50, Coosa Christian 45

Bayshore Christian 39, McIntosh 38

Caledonia, Miss. 79, South Lamar 54

Choctaw County 57, Marengo 38

Cleveland 75, Tarrant 63

Cold Springs 53, Vinemont 35

Cornerstone School 75, Holy Family Catholic 35

Dadeville 81, Beauregard 33

Dale County 72, Cottonwood 33

Deshler 68, Brooks 63

Dora 44, Corner 41

Faith Christian 78, Jacksonville Christian 60

Gulf Breeze, Fla. 93, Williamson 56

Handley 71, Callaway, Ga. 61

Hatton 55, Addison 49

Highland Home 44, Pike Liberal Arts 23

Hooper Academy 65, Crenshaw Christian Academy 37

Lauderdale County 66, Elkmont 48

Locust Fork 58, J.B. Pennington 28

Lynn 72, Brilliant 25

Macon-East 52, Autauga Academy 41

Monroe County 51, Hillcrest-Evergreen 32

Montevallo 68, West Blocton 42

Notasulga 79, Billingsley 31

Oneonta 50, Southeastern 37

Pell City 53, White Plains 48

Ragland 76, Jefferson Christian Academy 73

Red Level 65, McKenzie 58

Rehobeth 70, Malone, Fla. 41

Robert E. Lee 64, Carver-Montgomery 62

Shelby County 64, Fayetteville 53

Tanner 66, Alabama CTE 43

W.S. Neal 79, Excel 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

