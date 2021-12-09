BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clay-Battelle 89, Valley Wetzel 48

Greenbrier West 76, Pocahontas County 61

Morgantown 56, University 21

Winfield 85, Sissonville 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

