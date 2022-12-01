GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Cass 60, Maple River 16

Devils Lake 63, Benson County 34

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 60, Warwick 28

Grafton 59, East Grand Forks, Minn. 32

Hatton-Northwood 50, Oak Grove Lutheran 35

Hazen 38, New Salem-Almont 19

Kidder County 83, Barnes County North 11

Kindred 88, Richland 20

May-Port CG 53, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 32

Northern Cass 78, Tri-State 61

Ray 45, North Shore 27

Sargent County 74, Enderlin 50

St. John 77, Drake/Anamoose 36

Tioga 67, Des Lacs-Burlington 50

Trenton 45, Trinity Christian 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

