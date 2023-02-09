BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 53, Lexington 42

Aurora 33, Crete 30

Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Cedar Bluffs 15

Boone Central 66, Grand Island Northwest 60, OT

Centura 47, Sutton 44

Cheylin, Kan. 50, Wauneta-Palisade 37

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42

Cornerstone Christian 26, Grace Christian, S.C. 22

Creighton 57, Bloomfield 46

David City 63, Madison 46

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Southern Valley 40

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Mead 38

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Weeping Water 24

Fort Calhoun 66, Tekamah-Herman 24

Friend 78, Meridian 20

Gering 63, McCook 46

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 39, Sioux County 34

Hanover, Kan. 39, Thayer Central 28

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Battle Creek 45

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Grand Island Central Catholic 44

Hershey 69, North Platte St. Patrick's 54

Howells/Dodge 65, North Bend Central 59

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74, Twin River 46

Johnson County Central 72, College View Academy 13

Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Wisner-Pilger 61

Lincoln Lutheran 52, Auburn 51

Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha Central 47

Maxwell 52, Medicine Valley 38

Minden 50, Wood River 49

Mullen 40, Sandhills Valley 30

North Platte 55, Scottsbluff 54

Norton, Kan. 55, Cambridge 48

Omaha Northwest 79, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 67

Osceola 76, Heartland 66, 2OT

Palmyra 64, Pawnee City 63

Paxton 65, Sutherland 28

Pierce 48, Guardian Angels 24

Platteview 73, Douglas County West 60

Ralston 76, Schuyler 55

Red Cloud 53, Deshler 40

Riverside 56, Hampton 25

Silver Lake 55, Giltner 27

St. Mary's 40, West Holt 37

Summerland 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 45

Valentine 33, North Central 28

Wahoo 76, Plattsmouth 49

Walthill 81, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 53

Waverly 57, Hastings 48

Wayne 67, Wynot 42

Winnebago 98, Santee 75

Winside 49, Pender 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.

Chadron vs. Bayard, ppd.

