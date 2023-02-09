BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 53, Lexington 42
Aurora 33, Crete 30
Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Cedar Bluffs 15
Boone Central 66, Grand Island Northwest 60, OT
Centura 47, Sutton 44
Cheylin, Kan. 50, Wauneta-Palisade 37
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Stanton 42
Cornerstone Christian 26, Grace Christian, S.C. 22
Creighton 57, Bloomfield 46
David City 63, Madison 46
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Southern Valley 40
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Mead 38
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Weeping Water 24
Fort Calhoun 66, Tekamah-Herman 24
Friend 78, Meridian 20
Gering 63, McCook 46
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 39, Sioux County 34
Hanover, Kan. 39, Thayer Central 28
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Battle Creek 45
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Grand Island Central Catholic 44
Hershey 69, North Platte St. Patrick's 54
Howells/Dodge 65, North Bend Central 59
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74, Twin River 46
Johnson County Central 72, College View Academy 13
Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Wisner-Pilger 61
Lincoln Lutheran 52, Auburn 51
Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha Central 47
Maxwell 52, Medicine Valley 38
Minden 50, Wood River 49
Mullen 40, Sandhills Valley 30
North Platte 55, Scottsbluff 54
Norton, Kan. 55, Cambridge 48
Omaha Northwest 79, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 67
Osceola 76, Heartland 66, 2OT
Palmyra 64, Pawnee City 63
Paxton 65, Sutherland 28
Pierce 48, Guardian Angels 24
Platteview 73, Douglas County West 60
Ralston 76, Schuyler 55
Red Cloud 53, Deshler 40
Riverside 56, Hampton 25
Silver Lake 55, Giltner 27
St. Mary's 40, West Holt 37
Summerland 46, Elgin Public/Pope John 45
Valentine 33, North Central 28
Wahoo 76, Plattsmouth 49
Walthill 81, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 53
Waverly 57, Hastings 48
Wayne 67, Wynot 42
Winnebago 98, Santee 75
Winside 49, Pender 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ccd.
Chadron vs. Bayard, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
