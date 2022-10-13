PREP FOOTBALL=

Bel Air 27, Harford Tech 7

Forest Park 44, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Patterson 66, Carver Vo-Tech 0

Wicomico 48, Parkside 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

