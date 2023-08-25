PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine Nimitz 20, Grand Oaks 7

¶ Alvin 49, Aldine 0

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

¶ Austin Anderson 42, Austin McCallum 0

¶ Baytown Sterling 63, Houston Northbrook 0

¶ Belton 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27

¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21, Austin Bowie 14

¶ EP Americas 44, Las Cruces, N.M. 19

¶ Fort Bend Clements 14, Rosenberg Terry 0

¶ FW Paschal 38, Irving 6

¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 28, Frisco Memorial 7

¶ Keller 37, Abilene Cooper 14

¶ Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Ellison 13

¶ McAllen 39, Edinburg 23

¶ McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20

¶ McKinney 23, Longview 21

¶ Mesquite Horn 36, Plano West 12

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mesquite Poteet 7

¶ SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Stevens 6

¶ SA Northside Warren 34, Laredo United 14

CLASS 5A=

¶ Alice 55, CC King 0

¶ Arlington Seguin 21, Midlothian 7

¶ Austin Crockett 42, SA Highlands 0

¶ Boerne-Champion 37, Laredo United South 27

¶ Carrollton Smith 39, Denton 7

¶ CC Miller 71, Rockport-Fulton 7

¶ Denton Ryan 27, New Braunfels 24

¶ Frisco 24, FW Brewer 6

¶ Frisco Centennial 38, Richardson 29

¶ Frisco Heritage 41, Dallas White 14

¶ Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Princeton 23

¶ Frisco Wakeland 21, Grapevine 13

¶ FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ FW North Side 36, Dallas Roosevelt 0

¶ Gregory-Portland 25, CC Calallen 7

¶ Houston Milby 61, Pasadena 57

¶ Manor 39, Austin LBJ 26

¶ Mansfield Timberview 35, South Grand Prairie 0

¶ North Forney 55, Whitehouse 33

¶ PSJA Memorial 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 20

¶ SA Houston 18, San Antonio YMLA 6

¶ SA McCollum 27, SA South San Antonio 0

¶ SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA Harlandale 19

¶ Texarkana Texas 48, Frisco Lone Star 40

CLASS 4A=

¶ Canyon 43, Clovis, N.M. 15

¶ Kingsville King 21, Robstown 18

¶ Lubbock Estacado 65, Midland Greenwood 51

¶ WF Hirschi 34, Clint 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Bells 34, Muenster 19

¶ CC London 33, Bishop 7

¶ Corsicana Mildred 48, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

¶ Daingerfield 53, Gladewater 32

¶ Gladewater Sabine 64, Longview Spring Hill 20

¶ Lyford 36, Port Isabel 29

¶ Millsap 20, Hamilton 7

¶ Taft 41, Skidmore-Tynan 14

¶ Tolar 49, Peaster 9

CLASS 2A=

¶ Booker 36, Anton 12

¶ Collinsville 48, Tioga 20

¶ Freer 42, Banquete 16

¶ Gladewater Union Grove 37, Tyler Gorman 14

¶ Holland 31, Burton 14

¶ Price Carlisle 38, Harleton 26

¶ Timpson 50, Beckville 13

CLASS 1A=

¶ Bluff Dale 40, Lingleville 26

¶ Claude 56, Roby 6

¶ Jayton 68, Garden City 20

¶ Knox City 34, Westbrook 24

¶ Loop 51, Lubbock Christ The King 31

¶ Lorenzo 54, Wellman-Union 44

¶ Paducah 74, Guthrie 12

¶ Silverton 74, Petersburg 61

¶ Southland 45, Cotton Center 0

¶ Trent 51, Lueders-Avoca 6

¶ Vernon Northside 51, Afton Patton Springs 6

¶ Walnut Springs 49, Ranger 48

¶ Water Valley 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 9

¶ Zephyr 42, Bronte 18

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Bellville Faith 61, Waco Texas Wind 45

¶ Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 14

¶ St. Mary’s Hall 39, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 32

¶ Waco Vanguard 57, Grace 12

OTHER=

¶ Alpha Omega 64, Burkeville 14

¶ EP Pebble Hills 24, Canutillo 21

¶ Fort Worth Christian 36, Dublin 13

¶ Gadsden , N.M. 21, El Paso 14

¶ Grayson Christian 46, Savoy 14

¶ Iowa Colony 38, Fort Bend Christian 13

¶ Jersey Village 27, Alief Hastings 13

¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 23, Mansfield Legacy 21

¶ Randle 47, Pasadena Memorial 0

¶ Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Brownsville Porter 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wilson vs. Amarillo PCHEA, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you