PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Nimitz 20, Grand Oaks 7
¶ Alvin 49, Aldine 0
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
¶ Austin Anderson 42, Austin McCallum 0
¶ Baytown Sterling 63, Houston Northbrook 0
¶ Belton 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21, Austin Bowie 14
¶ EP Americas 44, Las Cruces, N.M. 19
¶ Fort Bend Clements 14, Rosenberg Terry 0
¶ FW Paschal 38, Irving 6
¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 28, Frisco Memorial 7
¶ Keller 37, Abilene Cooper 14
¶ Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Ellison 13
¶ McAllen 39, Edinburg 23
¶ McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20
¶ McKinney 23, Longview 21
¶ Mesquite Horn 36, Plano West 12
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mesquite Poteet 7
¶ SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Stevens 6
¶ SA Northside Warren 34, Laredo United 14
CLASS 5A=
¶ Alice 55, CC King 0
¶ Arlington Seguin 21, Midlothian 7
¶ Austin Crockett 42, SA Highlands 0
¶ Boerne-Champion 37, Laredo United South 27
¶ Carrollton Smith 39, Denton 7
¶ CC Miller 71, Rockport-Fulton 7
¶ Denton Ryan 27, New Braunfels 24
¶ Frisco 24, FW Brewer 6
¶ Frisco Centennial 38, Richardson 29
¶ Frisco Heritage 41, Dallas White 14
¶ Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Princeton 23
¶ Frisco Wakeland 21, Grapevine 13
¶ FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ FW North Side 36, Dallas Roosevelt 0
¶ Gregory-Portland 25, CC Calallen 7
¶ Houston Milby 61, Pasadena 57
¶ Manor 39, Austin LBJ 26
¶ Mansfield Timberview 35, South Grand Prairie 0
¶ North Forney 55, Whitehouse 33
¶ PSJA Memorial 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 20
¶ SA Houston 18, San Antonio YMLA 6
¶ SA McCollum 27, SA South San Antonio 0
¶ SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA Harlandale 19
¶ Texarkana Texas 48, Frisco Lone Star 40
CLASS 4A=
¶ Canyon 43, Clovis, N.M. 15
¶ Kingsville King 21, Robstown 18
¶ Lubbock Estacado 65, Midland Greenwood 51
¶ WF Hirschi 34, Clint 0
CLASS 3A=
¶ Bells 34, Muenster 19
¶ CC London 33, Bishop 7
¶ Corsicana Mildred 48, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
¶ Daingerfield 53, Gladewater 32
¶ Gladewater Sabine 64, Longview Spring Hill 20
¶ Lyford 36, Port Isabel 29
¶ Millsap 20, Hamilton 7
¶ Taft 41, Skidmore-Tynan 14
¶ Tolar 49, Peaster 9
CLASS 2A=
¶ Booker 36, Anton 12
¶ Collinsville 48, Tioga 20
¶ Freer 42, Banquete 16
¶ Gladewater Union Grove 37, Tyler Gorman 14
¶ Holland 31, Burton 14
¶ Price Carlisle 38, Harleton 26
¶ Timpson 50, Beckville 13
CLASS 1A=
¶ Bluff Dale 40, Lingleville 26
¶ Claude 56, Roby 6
¶ Jayton 68, Garden City 20
¶ Knox City 34, Westbrook 24
¶ Loop 51, Lubbock Christ The King 31
¶ Lorenzo 54, Wellman-Union 44
¶ Paducah 74, Guthrie 12
¶ Silverton 74, Petersburg 61
¶ Southland 45, Cotton Center 0
¶ Trent 51, Lueders-Avoca 6
¶ Vernon Northside 51, Afton Patton Springs 6
¶ Walnut Springs 49, Ranger 48
¶ Water Valley 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 9
¶ Zephyr 42, Bronte 18
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Bellville Faith 61, Waco Texas Wind 45
¶ Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 14
¶ St. Mary’s Hall 39, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 32
¶ Waco Vanguard 57, Grace 12
OTHER=
¶ Alpha Omega 64, Burkeville 14
¶ EP Pebble Hills 24, Canutillo 21
¶ Fort Worth Christian 36, Dublin 13
¶ Gadsden , N.M. 21, El Paso 14
¶ Grayson Christian 46, Savoy 14
¶ Iowa Colony 38, Fort Bend Christian 13
¶ Jersey Village 27, Alief Hastings 13
¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 23, Mansfield Legacy 21
¶ Randle 47, Pasadena Memorial 0
¶ Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Brownsville Porter 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wilson vs. Amarillo PCHEA, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
