GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 72, New England 41

Bishop Ryan 48, South Prairie-Max Co-op 39

Bismarck 85, St. Mary's 46

Bottineau 59, Velva 43

Central Cass 51, Milnor-North Sargent 27

Des Lacs-Burlington 57, Surrey 35

Divide County 49, Burke Central/ Bowbells Co-op 19

Fargo Shanley 68, Devils Lake 61

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 50, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 49

Glen Ullin-Hebron 80, Killdeer 29

Kindred 67, Enderlin 20

Mandaree 51, Lewis and Clark North Shore 13

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 53, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 22

Mon-Dak 53, Brockton, Mont. 25

Mott-Regent 49, Hettinger/Scranton 43

New Salem-Almont 43, Center-Stanton 39

New Town 62, White Shield 15

North Border 69, Hillsboro/Central Valley 16

Northern Cass 61, Oak Grove Lutheran 41

Our Redeemer's 37, Glenburn 24

Parshall 60, Alexander/Trinity Christian 44

Ray 43, Powers Lake 33

Shiloh 49, Garrison 40

Stanley 53, Tioga 48

TGU 49, Nedrose 43

Tri-State 89, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 36

Washburn 58, Flasher 53

Westhope/Newburg 55, Drake/Anamoose 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crookston, Minn. vs. Grafton, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you