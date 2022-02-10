GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 72, New England 41
Bishop Ryan 48, South Prairie-Max Co-op 39
Bismarck 85, St. Mary's 46
Bottineau 59, Velva 43
Central Cass 51, Milnor-North Sargent 27
Des Lacs-Burlington 57, Surrey 35
Divide County 49, Burke Central/ Bowbells Co-op 19
Fargo Shanley 68, Devils Lake 61
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 50, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 49
Glen Ullin-Hebron 80, Killdeer 29
Kindred 67, Enderlin 20
Mandaree 51, Lewis and Clark North Shore 13
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 53, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 22
Mon-Dak 53, Brockton, Mont. 25
Mott-Regent 49, Hettinger/Scranton 43
New Salem-Almont 43, Center-Stanton 39
New Town 62, White Shield 15
North Border 69, Hillsboro/Central Valley 16
Northern Cass 61, Oak Grove Lutheran 41
Our Redeemer's 37, Glenburn 24
Parshall 60, Alexander/Trinity Christian 44
Ray 43, Powers Lake 33
Shiloh 49, Garrison 40
Stanley 53, Tioga 48
TGU 49, Nedrose 43
Tri-State 89, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 36
Washburn 58, Flasher 53
Westhope/Newburg 55, Drake/Anamoose 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crookston, Minn. vs. Grafton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/