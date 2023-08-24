PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17

Alcester-Hudson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Arlington def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-19, 25-11, 26-24

Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-7, 25-11, 25-7

Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-8, 25-14, 25-15

Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19

Burke def. Colome, 25-18, 25-7, 25-8

Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24

Chester def. Ethan, 25-10, 25-21, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Baltic, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10

Dakota Valley def. Yankton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-8, 25-18

Faith def. Lemmon High School, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13

Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Garretson def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20

Hamlin def. Groton Area, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13

Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21

Highmore-Harrold def. Ipswich, 25-16, 30-28, 25-19

Leola/Frederick def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-13, 25-5

Madison def. Flandreau, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18

Menno def. Centerville, 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9

Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18

Miller def. Winner, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-23

North Central Co-Op def. Potter County, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Howard, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21

Parkston def. Chamberlain, 25-23, 25-8, 25-12

Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-13

Rapid City Christian def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-10, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14

Tri-Valley def. Parker, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20

Valentine, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21

Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12

Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-7, 25-7, 25-17

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

