PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17
Alcester-Hudson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Arlington def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-19, 25-11, 26-24
Belle Fourche def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-7, 25-11, 25-7
Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-8, 25-14, 25-15
Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
Burke def. Colome, 25-18, 25-7, 25-8
Castlewood def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24
Chester def. Ethan, 25-10, 25-21, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Baltic, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10
Dakota Valley def. Yankton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23
Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19
Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-8, 25-18
Faith def. Lemmon High School, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13
Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Garretson def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20
Hamlin def. Groton Area, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. Ipswich, 25-16, 30-28, 25-19
Leola/Frederick def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-13, 25-5
Madison def. Flandreau, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18
Menno def. Centerville, 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18
Miller def. Winner, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-23
North Central Co-Op def. Potter County, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Howard, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
Parkston def. Chamberlain, 25-23, 25-8, 25-12
Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-13
Rapid City Christian def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-10, 26-24
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17
St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14
Tri-Valley def. Parker, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20
Valentine, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21
Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-18, 25-12
Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-7, 25-7, 25-17
Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
