GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agua Fria 48, West Point 27

Bisbee 53, Tombstone 23

Chandler Prep 34, Trivium Prep 25

Chandler Seton 61, Valley Vista 54

Combs 35, Scottsdale Coronado 34

Corona Del Sol 55, Higley 22

Duncan 41, San Simon 12

Eastmark 67, Vista Grande 32

Flagstaff Coconino 58, Phoenix Thunderbird 50

Ft. Thomas 49, Eagar Round Valley 33

Ganado 64, Walden Grove 24

Ganado 72, Red Mesa 57

Gilbert 49, Gilbert Mesquite 48

Gilbert Christian 56, Phoenix Bourgade 47

Heber Mogollon 43, St. Michael 38

Holbrook 41, Safford 27

Horizon Honors 44, Gilbert Classical Academy 15

Joseph City 57, Cibecue 53

Laveen Chavez 80, Phoenix Maryvale 7

Marana Mountain View 54, La Joya Community 15

Mayer 46, Seligman 36

Mesa 54, Tucson Salpointe 36

Mesa Red Mountain 52, Phoenix Alhambra 10

Mica Mountain 66, Tucson Sabino 19

Mohave Accelerated 54, Mohave Valley River Valley 24

Nogales 66, Rio Rico 40

Paradise Valley 67, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 14

Phoenix Christian 35, Highland Prep 33

Phoenix Desert Vista 86, Desert Edge 33

Phoenix Horizon 52, Glendale Arizona IHS 28

Phoenix Pinnacle 59, North 38

Phoenix Sunnyslope 42, Mesa Desert Ridge 37

Phoenix Washington 70, Phoenix Cortez 36

Poston Butte 64, Apache Junction 6

Pusch Ridge Christian 54, Tucson Canyon del Oro 20

Raymond S. Kellis 52, Phoenix Central 27

Sahuarita 81, Tanque Verde 13

San Carlos 64, St. Johns 38

San Carlos 72, Prescott 30

Sanders Valley 63, Many Farms 33

Scottsdale Prep 38, Tempe Prep 16

St John Paul II 29, Odyssey Institute 21

St. David 69, The Gregory School 13

St. Michael 53, Lakeside Blue Ridge 39

Tucson 71, Tucson Desert View 12

Tucson Arizona IRHS 45, Tucson Rincon 36

Tucson Catalina Foothills 47, Vail Cienega 30

Tucson Pueblo 84, Coolidge 58

Tucson Sunnyside 75, Tucson Cholla 17

Verrado 45, Glendale Copper Canyon 18

Wellton Antelope 36, Bagdad 33

Whiteriver Alchesay 54, Heber Mogollon 23

Willcox 52, Morenci 51

Willow Canyon 72, Phoenix Camelback 8

Yuma 57, San Luis 9

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

