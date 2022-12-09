GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 48, West Point 27
Bisbee 53, Tombstone 23
Chandler Prep 34, Trivium Prep 25
Chandler Seton 61, Valley Vista 54
Combs 35, Scottsdale Coronado 34
Corona Del Sol 55, Higley 22
Duncan 41, San Simon 12
Eastmark 67, Vista Grande 32
Flagstaff Coconino 58, Phoenix Thunderbird 50
Ft. Thomas 49, Eagar Round Valley 33
Ganado 64, Walden Grove 24
Ganado 72, Red Mesa 57
Gilbert 49, Gilbert Mesquite 48
Gilbert Christian 56, Phoenix Bourgade 47
Heber Mogollon 43, St. Michael 38
Holbrook 41, Safford 27
Horizon Honors 44, Gilbert Classical Academy 15
Joseph City 57, Cibecue 53
Laveen Chavez 80, Phoenix Maryvale 7
Marana Mountain View 54, La Joya Community 15
Mayer 46, Seligman 36
Mesa 54, Tucson Salpointe 36
Mesa Red Mountain 52, Phoenix Alhambra 10
Mica Mountain 66, Tucson Sabino 19
Mohave Accelerated 54, Mohave Valley River Valley 24
Nogales 66, Rio Rico 40
Paradise Valley 67, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 14
Phoenix Christian 35, Highland Prep 33
Phoenix Desert Vista 86, Desert Edge 33
Phoenix Horizon 52, Glendale Arizona IHS 28
Phoenix Pinnacle 59, North 38
Phoenix Sunnyslope 42, Mesa Desert Ridge 37
Phoenix Washington 70, Phoenix Cortez 36
Poston Butte 64, Apache Junction 6
Pusch Ridge Christian 54, Tucson Canyon del Oro 20
Raymond S. Kellis 52, Phoenix Central 27
Sahuarita 81, Tanque Verde 13
San Carlos 64, St. Johns 38
San Carlos 72, Prescott 30
Sanders Valley 63, Many Farms 33
Scottsdale Prep 38, Tempe Prep 16
St John Paul II 29, Odyssey Institute 21
St. David 69, The Gregory School 13
St. Michael 53, Lakeside Blue Ridge 39
Tucson 71, Tucson Desert View 12
Tucson Arizona IRHS 45, Tucson Rincon 36
Tucson Catalina Foothills 47, Vail Cienega 30
Tucson Pueblo 84, Coolidge 58
Tucson Sunnyside 75, Tucson Cholla 17
Verrado 45, Glendale Copper Canyon 18
Wellton Antelope 36, Bagdad 33
Whiteriver Alchesay 54, Heber Mogollon 23
Willcox 52, Morenci 51
Willow Canyon 72, Phoenix Camelback 8
Yuma 57, San Luis 9
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
