BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayard 61, Sioux County 19
Burwell 70, Ord 62
Central City 70, Ravenna 46
Centura 65, Shelton 50
College View Academy 42, Hampton 26
Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37
Cross County 66, Twin River 23
Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43
East Butler 49, Dorchester 24
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 64
Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40
Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39
Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Crawford 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Minden 36
Heartland 70, Fillmore Central 39
Heartland Lutheran 54, St. Edward 40
Hi-Line 58, Alma 46
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Battle Creek 51, OT
Mullen 59, Arthur County 28
Nebraska Christian 77, Spalding Academy 53
O'Neill 50, Ainsworth 49
Omaha Christian Academy 56, Cornerstone Christian 38
Osceola 68, Friend 50
Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17
Perkins County 47, Chase County 43
Riverside 61, Arcadia-Loup City 47
St. Mary's 71, Summerland 39
Stanton 55, Plainview 47
Torrington, Wyo. 60, Mitchell 50
Wahoo 67, Platteview 57
Wakefield 77, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 35
Wallace 66, South Platte 29
Wayne 50, North Bend Central 48
West Holt 52, North Central 35
West Point-Beemer 58, Schuyler 29
Wood River 55, Sutton 30
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Semifinal=
Freeman 46, Tri County 35
Palmyra 48, Falls City Sacred Heart 44
B Division=
Semifinal=
Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Omaha Nation vs. Pender, ppd. to Feb 10th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/