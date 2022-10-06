PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16
¶ Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7
¶ Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0
CLASS 2A=
¶ Burton 54, Louise 7
¶ Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6
CLASS 1A=
¶ Benjamin 66, Paducah 19
¶ Groom 68, Darrouzett 7
¶ Rising Star 70, Trent 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19
OTHER=
¶ Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
