BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 52, PAC-LM 42

Ames 43, Marshalltown 38

Auburn, Neb. 59, East Mills 20

Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 39

Beckman, Dyersville 49, Alburnett 40

Belle Plaine 57, North Tama, Traer 51

Bellevue West, Neb. 75, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 81, South Sioux City, Neb. 66

CAM, Anita 60, Southwest Valley 47

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, IKM-Manning 42

Dakota Valley, S.D. 60, LeMars 55

Des Moines Christian 69, Earlham 39

Dunkerton 106, GMG, Garwin 50

East Atchison, Mo. 75, Essex 35

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Woodbine 31

Fremont Mills, Tabor 82, Shenandoah 41

Highland, Riverside 40, English Valleys, North English 30

Iowa Falls-Alden 58, West Marshall, State Center 48

Janesville 44, AGWSR, Ackley 33

Keokuk 57, Highland, Mo. 45

Lenox 68, Griswold 16

Montezuma 80, PCM, Monroe 52

Murray 63, East Union, Afton 51

Nashua-Plainfield 65, Central Springs 47

Newell-Fonda 83, Estherville Lincoln Central 48

Norwalk 50, Ballard 25

Okoboji, Milford 54, Emmetsburg 39

Pleasantville 76, Colfax-Mingo 42

Ponca, Neb. 59, Lawton-Bronson 39

Regina, Iowa City 60, Lisbon 25

Ruthven-Ayrshire 91, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43

Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

Sioux City, East 75, Fort Dodge 34

South Hardin 92, East Marshall, LeGrand 88

South O'Brien, Paullina 46, Akron-Westfield 35

Spencer 66, Spirit Lake 64

Springville 87, Cedar Valley Christian School 23

St. Mary's, Remsen 45, Kingsley-Pierson 35

Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 66, West Monona 52

Tipton 72, North Cedar, Stanwood 36

Tri-County, Thornburg 41, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Riceville 52

Van Meter 81, Woodward Academy 10

Wakefield, Neb. 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 18

Western Christian 73, Worthington, Minn. 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Harris-Lake Park vs. George-Little Rock, ppd.

Lennox, S.D. vs. Rock Valley, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you