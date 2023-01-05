BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta-Aurelia 52, PAC-LM 42
Ames 43, Marshalltown 38
Auburn, Neb. 59, East Mills 20
Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 39
Beckman, Dyersville 49, Alburnett 40
Belle Plaine 57, North Tama, Traer 51
Bellevue West, Neb. 75, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 81, South Sioux City, Neb. 66
CAM, Anita 60, Southwest Valley 47
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, IKM-Manning 42
Dakota Valley, S.D. 60, LeMars 55
Des Moines Christian 69, Earlham 39
Dunkerton 106, GMG, Garwin 50
East Atchison, Mo. 75, Essex 35
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Woodbine 31
Fremont Mills, Tabor 82, Shenandoah 41
Highland, Riverside 40, English Valleys, North English 30
Iowa Falls-Alden 58, West Marshall, State Center 48
Janesville 44, AGWSR, Ackley 33
Keokuk 57, Highland, Mo. 45
Lenox 68, Griswold 16
Montezuma 80, PCM, Monroe 52
Murray 63, East Union, Afton 51
Nashua-Plainfield 65, Central Springs 47
Newell-Fonda 83, Estherville Lincoln Central 48
Norwalk 50, Ballard 25
Okoboji, Milford 54, Emmetsburg 39
Pleasantville 76, Colfax-Mingo 42
Ponca, Neb. 59, Lawton-Bronson 39
Regina, Iowa City 60, Lisbon 25
Ruthven-Ayrshire 91, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43
Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50
Sioux City, East 75, Fort Dodge 34
South Hardin 92, East Marshall, LeGrand 88
South O'Brien, Paullina 46, Akron-Westfield 35
Spencer 66, Spirit Lake 64
Springville 87, Cedar Valley Christian School 23
St. Mary's, Remsen 45, Kingsley-Pierson 35
Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 66, West Monona 52
Tipton 72, North Cedar, Stanwood 36
Tri-County, Thornburg 41, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Riceville 52
Van Meter 81, Woodward Academy 10
Wakefield, Neb. 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 18
Western Christian 73, Worthington, Minn. 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harris-Lake Park vs. George-Little Rock, ppd.
Lennox, S.D. vs. Rock Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
