PREP FOOTBALL=
Amory 51, Hatley 6
Baldwyn 74, Myrtle 6
D'Iberville 44, Pascagoula 37, 2OT
Davidson Academy, Tenn. 49, Northpoint Christian 20
East Union 47, Walnut 20
Gulfport 41, Hancock 6
Harrison Central 28, St. Martin 14
Kossuth 42, Alcorn Central 0
Northeast Jones 35, Richland 7
Ocean Springs 48, Biloxi 28
Pontotoc 48, South Pontotoc 26
Provine 38, Forest Hill 0
Taylorsville 48, Salem 8
Thrasher 19, Ashland 18
University (Lab), La. 42, Tylertown 0
Vicksburg 30, Callaway 7
West Jones 35, South Jones 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
