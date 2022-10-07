PREP FOOTBALL=

Amory 51, Hatley 6

Baldwyn 74, Myrtle 6

D'Iberville 44, Pascagoula 37, 2OT

Davidson Academy, Tenn. 49, Northpoint Christian 20

East Union 47, Walnut 20

Gulfport 41, Hancock 6

Harrison Central 28, St. Martin 14

Kossuth 42, Alcorn Central 0

Northeast Jones 35, Richland 7

Ocean Springs 48, Biloxi 28

Pontotoc 48, South Pontotoc 26

Provine 38, Forest Hill 0

Taylorsville 48, Salem 8

Thrasher 19, Ashland 18

University (Lab), La. 42, Tylertown 0

Vicksburg 30, Callaway 7

West Jones 35, South Jones 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

