GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Quaker Valley 44, Highlands 28
Scranton 52, Wallenpaupack 49
PIAA Class 1A District IV=
Championship=
Meadowbrook Christian 57, Neumann 47, OT
PIAA Class 1A District IX=
Consolation/Third Place=
Dubois Central Catholic 63, North Clarion 44
PIAA Class 2A District VI=
Championship=
Homer-Center 52, United 45
Consolation/Third Place=
Bishop McCort 56, Marion Center 51
PIAA Class 4A District II=
Championship=
Scranton Prep 58, Wyoming Area 31
PIAA Class 4A District III=
Championship=
Wyomissing 35, Delone 30
Consolation/Fifth Place=
Camp Hill Trinity 42, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40
Consolation/Third Place=
Berks Catholic 49, Eastern York 39
PIAA Class 5A District III=
Consolation/Fifth Place=
Manheim Central 53, Lower Dauphin 38
Consolation/Seventh Place=
Susquehannock 37, West York 34
PIAA Class 5A=
Championship=
Greencastle Antrim 44, York Suburban 30
Third Place=
Mechanicsburg 39, Northern York 37, OT
PIAA Class 6A District III=
Championship=
Cedar Cliff 47, Central York 37
WPIAL Class 2A=
Championship=
Shenango 44, Freedom Area 34
WPIAL Class 4A=
Consolation=
Knoch 42, Beaver Area 29
WPIAL Class 5A=
Consolation=
Penn-Trafford 49, Hampton 44
Trinity 46, Mars 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
