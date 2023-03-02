GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Quaker Valley 44, Highlands 28

Scranton 52, Wallenpaupack 49

PIAA Class 1A District IV=

Championship=

Meadowbrook Christian 57, Neumann 47, OT

PIAA Class 1A District IX=

Consolation/Third Place=

Dubois Central Catholic 63, North Clarion 44

PIAA Class 2A District VI=

Championship=

Homer-Center 52, United 45

Consolation/Third Place=

Bishop McCort 56, Marion Center 51

PIAA Class 4A District II=

Championship=

Scranton Prep 58, Wyoming Area 31

PIAA Class 4A District III=

Championship=

Wyomissing 35, Delone 30

Consolation/Fifth Place=

Camp Hill Trinity 42, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 40

Consolation/Third Place=

Berks Catholic 49, Eastern York 39

PIAA Class 5A District III=

Consolation/Fifth Place=

Manheim Central 53, Lower Dauphin 38

Consolation/Seventh Place=

Susquehannock 37, West York 34

PIAA Class 5A=

Championship=

Greencastle Antrim 44, York Suburban 30

Third Place=

Mechanicsburg 39, Northern York 37, OT

PIAA Class 6A District III=

Championship=

Cedar Cliff 47, Central York 37

WPIAL Class 2A=

Championship=

Shenango 44, Freedom Area 34

WPIAL Class 4A=

Consolation=

Knoch 42, Beaver Area 29

WPIAL Class 5A=

Consolation=

Penn-Trafford 49, Hampton 44

Trinity 46, Mars 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

