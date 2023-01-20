GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 50, Ohatchee 45
Ariton 33, Northside Methodist 30
Bibb County 47, Montevallo 31
Billingsley 31, Notasulga 22
Charles Henderson 51, Pike Road 30
Chilton County 63, Benjamin Russell 33
Choctaw County 69, Millry 8
Colbert Heights 50, Cherokee 26
Covenant Christian 54, Belgreen 50
Crossville 47, Coosa Christian 41
Dadeville 60, Randolph County 43
Dale County 35, Emmanuel Christian 2
East Limestone 62, Ardmore 40
Elba 45, Florala 39
Etowah 40, Hanceville 35
Georgiana 53, Pleasant Home 38
Glencoe 67, West End 19
Good Hope 91, Fultondale 26
Guntersville 66, Douglas 28
Hatton 61, Sheffield 23
Holt 40, Pickens County 38
Isabella 57, Central Coosa 27
J.U. Blacksher 43, Clarke County 33
Jasper 67, Hayden 34
Keith 41, R.C. Hatch 35
Lauderdale County 80, Lexington 40
Lawrence County 50, Mae Jemison 44
Leroy 50, Citronelle 16
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 68, Alabama CTE 9
Marbury 60, Elmore County 27
Mortimer Jordan 71, Pinson Valley 35
Plainview 79, Geraldine 39
Prattville Christian Academy 83, Dallas County 5
Priceville 65, Danville 27
Samson 65, Cottonwood 46
Skyline 70, Woodville 25
South Lamar 57, Holy Spirit 36
Southern Choctaw 51, Sweet Water 38
St. Clair County 55, Tarrant 8
Sylvania 55, Ider 30
Tharptown 47, Shoals Christian 35
Tuscaloosa Academy 52, Aliceville 31
Vina 59, Berry 42
Vinemont 52, J.B. Pennington 24
Winfield 45, Hackleburg 40
Winterboro 61, Childersburg 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia vs. Oakwood Adventist Academy, ccd.
Hale County vs. Francis Marion, ccd.
