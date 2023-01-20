GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 50, Ohatchee 45

Ariton 33, Northside Methodist 30

Bibb County 47, Montevallo 31

Billingsley 31, Notasulga 22

Charles Henderson 51, Pike Road 30

Chilton County 63, Benjamin Russell 33

Choctaw County 69, Millry 8

Colbert Heights 50, Cherokee 26

Covenant Christian 54, Belgreen 50

Crossville 47, Coosa Christian 41

Dadeville 60, Randolph County 43

Dale County 35, Emmanuel Christian 2

East Limestone 62, Ardmore 40

Elba 45, Florala 39

Etowah 40, Hanceville 35

Georgiana 53, Pleasant Home 38

Glencoe 67, West End 19

Good Hope 91, Fultondale 26

Guntersville 66, Douglas 28

Hatton 61, Sheffield 23

Holt 40, Pickens County 38

Isabella 57, Central Coosa 27

J.U. Blacksher 43, Clarke County 33

Jasper 67, Hayden 34

Keith 41, R.C. Hatch 35

Lauderdale County 80, Lexington 40

Lawrence County 50, Mae Jemison 44

Leroy 50, Citronelle 16

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 68, Alabama CTE 9

Marbury 60, Elmore County 27

Mortimer Jordan 71, Pinson Valley 35

Plainview 79, Geraldine 39

Prattville Christian Academy 83, Dallas County 5

Priceville 65, Danville 27

Samson 65, Cottonwood 46

Skyline 70, Woodville 25

South Lamar 57, Holy Spirit 36

Southern Choctaw 51, Sweet Water 38

St. Clair County 55, Tarrant 8

Sylvania 55, Ider 30

Tharptown 47, Shoals Christian 35

Tuscaloosa Academy 52, Aliceville 31

Vina 59, Berry 42

Vinemont 52, J.B. Pennington 24

Winfield 45, Hackleburg 40

Winterboro 61, Childersburg 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia vs. Oakwood Adventist Academy, ccd.

Hale County vs. Francis Marion, ccd.

