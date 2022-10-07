PREP FOOTBALL=

Central Catholic 49, Gresham 0

Chiawana, Wash. 53, Hermiston 14

Estacada 59, La Salle 13

Gladstone 36, Parkrose 0

Mountain View 45, Redmond 6

Nelson 37, Barlow 34

Reynolds 21, David Douglas 18

Sandy 23, Clackamas 14

Thurston 24, Eagle Point 14

Umatilla 54, Irrigon 20

Warrenton 61, Corbett 0

West Albany 41, South Albany 25

Yamhill-Carlton 56, North Marion 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

