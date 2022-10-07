PREP FOOTBALL=
Central Catholic 49, Gresham 0
Chiawana, Wash. 53, Hermiston 14
Estacada 59, La Salle 13
Gladstone 36, Parkrose 0
Mountain View 45, Redmond 6
Nelson 37, Barlow 34
Reynolds 21, David Douglas 18
Sandy 23, Clackamas 14
Thurston 24, Eagle Point 14
Umatilla 54, Irrigon 20
Warrenton 61, Corbett 0
West Albany 41, South Albany 25
Yamhill-Carlton 56, North Marion 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.