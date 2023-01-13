PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 7, Mankato West 0

Apple Valley 6, Prior Lake 3

Armstrong/Cooper 5, Hopkins/Park 1

Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Eden Prairie 0

Blaine 2, Forest Lake 1

Brainerd/Little Falls 6, River Lakes 1

Chaska/Chanhassen 4, New Prague 1

Crookston 3, East Grand Forks 1

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, OT

Duluth Marshall 3, Moose Lake Area 2

Eagan 3, Metro-South 1

East Ridge 4, North/Tartan 1

Fergus Falls 1, Willmar 0

Holy Angels 5, Minneapolis 2

Holy Family Catholic 9, Wayzata 1

Lakeville South 3, Farmington 2

Marshall 3, Fairmont 1

Moorhead 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Morris/Benson Area 8, Windom 5

Mound Westonka/SWC 7, St. Cloud 1

North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 0

Northern Lakes 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Northern Tier 2, Pine Area 1

Orono 11, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Owatonna 5, Northfield 4

Proctor/Hermantown 3, Chisago Lakes 1

Rosemount 4, Shakopee 3

White Bear Lake 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Winona 8, Austin 2

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

