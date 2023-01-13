PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 7, Mankato West 0
Apple Valley 6, Prior Lake 3
Armstrong/Cooper 5, Hopkins/Park 1
Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Eden Prairie 0
Blaine 2, Forest Lake 1
Brainerd/Little Falls 6, River Lakes 1
Chaska/Chanhassen 4, New Prague 1
Crookston 3, East Grand Forks 1
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, OT
Duluth Marshall 3, Moose Lake Area 2
Eagan 3, Metro-South 1
East Ridge 4, North/Tartan 1
Fergus Falls 1, Willmar 0
Holy Angels 5, Minneapolis 2
Holy Family Catholic 9, Wayzata 1
Lakeville South 3, Farmington 2
Marshall 3, Fairmont 1
Moorhead 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Morris/Benson Area 8, Windom 5
Mound Westonka/SWC 7, St. Cloud 1
North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 0
Northern Lakes 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
Northern Tier 2, Pine Area 1
Orono 11, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Owatonna 5, Northfield 4
Proctor/Hermantown 3, Chisago Lakes 1
Rosemount 4, Shakopee 3
White Bear Lake 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
Winona 8, Austin 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.