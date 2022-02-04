BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 68, Stevenson 43
Anacortes 57, Oak Harbor 48
Bainbridge 54, Olympic 51
Bremerton 54, Kingston 41
Capital 58, Central Kitsap 56
Cashmere 79, Cascade (Leavenworth) 49
Concordia Christian 52, Rainier Christian 51
Connell 70, College Place 61
Crosspoint Academy 68, Sound Christian 45
Deer Park 77, Newport 41
Eatonville 73, Elma 56
Ferris 66, Walla Walla 58
Firm Foundation 49, Washington School For The Deaf 33
Freeman 64, Colville 61
Gig Harbor 69, Yelm 40
Grandview 48, Othello 46
Kettle Falls 71, Asotin 37
King's Way Christian School 67, La Center 47
Lakewood 57, Squalicum 54
Medical Lake 50, Riverside 43
Montesano 46, Tenino 37
Morton/White Pass 69, Wahkiakum 41
Muckleshoot Tribal School 68, Auburn Adventist Academy 47
Napavine 65, Toledo 28
Naselle 71, Three Rivers Christian School 33
Onalaska 70, Kalama 45
Port Angeles 62, Sequim 49
Rainier 84, Winlock 23
Reardan 52, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48
Seattle Lutheran 68, Puget Sound Adventist 41
Sehome 62, Nooksack Valley 40
Seton Catholic 63, Columbia (White Salmon) 51
St. George's 57, Chewelah 50
Walla Walla Academy 67, Warden 61
Willapa Valley 60, Mossyrock 44
Wilson Creek 34, Cascade Christian Academy 20
1B District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Grace Academy 54, Lopez 19
Orcas Island def. Fellowship Christian, forfeit
Providence Classical Christian 63, Darrington 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia Adventist Academy vs. Pe Ell, ccd.
Mary Knight vs. Wishkah Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/