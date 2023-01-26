GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheyenne East 63, Cheyenne Central 45

Laramie 67, Cheyenne South 16

Meeteetse 41, St. Stephens 27

Pinedale 53, Jackson Hole 17

Powell 45, Lovell 39

Star Valley 54, Evanston 31

Tongue River 42, Kaycee 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greybull vs. Big Horn, ppd.

Hill City, S.D. vs. Sundance, ccd.

Southeast vs. Saratoga, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you