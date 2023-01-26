GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheyenne East 63, Cheyenne Central 45
Laramie 67, Cheyenne South 16
Meeteetse 41, St. Stephens 27
Pinedale 53, Jackson Hole 17
Powell 45, Lovell 39
Star Valley 54, Evanston 31
Tongue River 42, Kaycee 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greybull vs. Big Horn, ppd.
Hill City, S.D. vs. Sundance, ccd.
Southeast vs. Saratoga, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.