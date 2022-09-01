PREP FOOTBALL=

NMSD, N.M. 62, Kansas Deaf 33

Olathe South 36, Lawrence 32

Topeka Seaman 58, Topeka West 14

University Academy, Mo. 44, St. Mary's Academy 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

