PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine Eisenhower 46, Aldine Davis 17

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo Caprock 28, OT

¶ Austin Anderson 38, Del Valle 21

¶ Austin Vandegrift 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7

¶ Cypress Creek 63, Houston Northbrook 7

¶ Cypress Ranch 44, Cypress Lakes 0

¶ Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 13

¶ Dallas White 53, Carrollton Turner 6

¶ Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7

¶ Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 0

¶ Edinburg 45, La Joya 21

¶ Edinburg North 18, PSJA 8

¶ Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 12

¶ Harlingen South 71, Brownsville Lopez 0

¶ Humble Summer Creek 68, Beaumont United 0

¶ Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0

¶ Keller Timber Creek 49, Haltom 41

¶ McAllen Rowe 52, Rio Grande City 15

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson Pearce 17

¶ SA Northside Brennan 69, Sotomayor 7

¶ SA Northside Stevens 35, SA Northside O’Connor 31

¶ SA South San Antonio 41, SA Southwest 25

¶ Spring Westfield 58, Aldine MacArthur 6

¶ Tomball Memorial 41, Klein 31

¶ Weslaco 47, Brownsville Rivera 14

CLASS 5A=

¶ Austin LBJ 82, Austin William Travis 0

¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Miller 34

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0

¶ Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35

¶ Elgin 17, Pflugerville 14

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 34, Fort Bend Elkins 0

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 63, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

¶ Frisco Centennial 38, Frisco Liberty 13

¶ FW Polytechnic 16, FW Trimble Tech 12

¶ Grapevine 50, FW Wyatt 21

¶ Houston Sterling 82, Houston Northside 0

¶ Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14

¶ Magnolia West 51, Rosenberg Terry 12

¶ New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 13

¶ Red Oak 59, Killeen 28

¶ SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 14

¶ SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 6

¶ SA Wagner 42, Buda Hays 14

CLASS 4A=

¶ Dallas Hillcrest 50, Dallas Conrad 30

¶ Houston Furr 27, Worthing 18

¶ Kennedale 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

¶ Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

CLASS 1A=

¶ Blanket 60, Mullin 4

¶ Follett 60, Miami 46

¶ Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8

¶ Kress 45, Lorenzo 0

¶ Loop 49, Wilson 0

¶ Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin Regents 63, SA St. Anthony’s 7

¶ Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0

¶ SA Town East Christian 60, Waco Texas Wind 14

OTHER=

¶ Austin Northeast 41, Austin LASA 27

¶ EP Pebble Hills 34, EP Franklin 14

¶ Longview East Texas Christian 64, Fruitvale 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

