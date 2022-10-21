PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Eisenhower 46, Aldine Davis 17
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo Caprock 28, OT
¶ Austin Anderson 38, Del Valle 21
¶ Austin Vandegrift 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7
¶ Cypress Creek 63, Houston Northbrook 7
¶ Cypress Ranch 44, Cypress Lakes 0
¶ Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 13
¶ Dallas White 53, Carrollton Turner 6
¶ Denton Guyer 49, Allen 7
¶ Duncanville 63, Dallas Skyline 0
¶ Edinburg 45, La Joya 21
¶ Edinburg North 18, PSJA 8
¶ Garland Sachse 51, South Garland 12
¶ Harlingen South 71, Brownsville Lopez 0
¶ Humble Summer Creek 68, Beaumont United 0
¶ Justin Northwest 64, FW South Hills 0
¶ Keller Timber Creek 49, Haltom 41
¶ McAllen Rowe 52, Rio Grande City 15
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson Pearce 17
¶ SA Northside Brennan 69, Sotomayor 7
¶ SA Northside Stevens 35, SA Northside O’Connor 31
¶ SA South San Antonio 41, SA Southwest 25
¶ Spring Westfield 58, Aldine MacArthur 6
¶ Tomball Memorial 41, Klein 31
¶ Weslaco 47, Brownsville Rivera 14
CLASS 5A=
¶ Austin LBJ 82, Austin William Travis 0
¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Miller 34
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0
¶ Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35
¶ Elgin 17, Pflugerville 14
¶ Fort Bend Hightower 34, Fort Bend Elkins 0
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 63, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
¶ Frisco Centennial 38, Frisco Liberty 13
¶ FW Polytechnic 16, FW Trimble Tech 12
¶ Grapevine 50, FW Wyatt 21
¶ Houston Sterling 82, Houston Northside 0
¶ Katy Paetow 42, Katy Seven Lakes 14
¶ Magnolia West 51, Rosenberg Terry 12
¶ New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 13
¶ Red Oak 59, Killeen 28
¶ SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 14
¶ SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 6
¶ SA Wagner 42, Buda Hays 14
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dallas Hillcrest 50, Dallas Conrad 30
¶ Houston Furr 27, Worthing 18
¶ Kennedale 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
¶ Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22
CLASS 1A=
¶ Blanket 60, Mullin 4
¶ Follett 60, Miami 46
¶ Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8
¶ Kress 45, Lorenzo 0
¶ Loop 49, Wilson 0
¶ Silverton 52, Darrouzett 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Austin Regents 63, SA St. Anthony’s 7
¶ Conroe Covenant 48, Houston Westbury Christian 0
¶ SA Town East Christian 60, Waco Texas Wind 14
OTHER=
¶ Austin Northeast 41, Austin LASA 27
¶ EP Pebble Hills 34, EP Franklin 14
¶ Longview East Texas Christian 64, Fruitvale 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.