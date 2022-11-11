PREP FOOTBALL=

American Leadership-Queen Creek 45, Phoenix Horizon 19

Apache Junction 28, Ben Franklin 21

Basha 52, Perry 7

Betty Fairfax High School 22, Tempe McClintock 18

Bradshaw Mountain 35, Lee Williams High School 10

Cactus 20, Desert Edge 14

Campo Verde 55, Gilbert Mesquite 19

Canyon View 48, Agua Fria 0

Casteel High School 31, Corona Del Sol 14

Chandler Hamilton 19, Chandler 17

Flagstaff Coconino 82, Flagstaff 0

Gila Ridge 59, Yuma Kofa 6

Gilbert Highland 42, Scottsdale Chaparral 14

Glendale Apollo 35, Glendale Arizona IHS 14

Glendale O'Connor 38, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21

Goodyear Millenium 45, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 7

Higley 31, Williams Field 21

La Joya Community 32, West Point 23

Lake Havasu 63, Glendale Deer Valley 21

Liberty 37, Boulder Creek 7

Marana 70, Tucson Rincon 0

Mesa Red Mountain 21, Mesa Mountain View 14

Mica Mountain 26, Tucson Canyon del Oro 7

Nogales 42, Tucson Cholla 21

Northwest Christian 42, Glendale 35

Paradise Valley 28, Phoenix North Canyon 24

Peoria Centennial 45, Phoenix Pinnacle 15

Phoenix Arcadia 21, Combs 14

Phoenix Central 27, Phoenix Camelback 19

Phoenix Desert Vista 27, Mesa Desert Ridge 0

Phoenix Hayden 36, Glendale Independence 16

Phoenix Moon Valley 30, Sierra Linda 7

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 49, Laveen Chavez 46

Phoenix South Mountain 27, Maricopa 21

Phoenix Sunnyslope 40, Mesa Skyline 37

Phoenix Thunderbird 52, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 22

Prescott 55, Cottonwood Mingus 7

Queen Creek 12, Tucson Salpointe 6

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 61, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 14

Scottsdale Notre Dame 31, Gilbert 14

Sierra Vista Buena 15, Tucson Arizona IRHS 6

Tempe Marcos de Niza 57, Arizona College Preparatory 14

Tolleson 43, Avondale Westview 7

Tucson Amphitheater 26, Sahuarita 17

Tucson Desert View 41, Marana Mountain View 19

Tucson Pueblo 17, Tucson Empire 0

Tucson Sahuaro 29, Rio Rico 22

Tucson Sunnyside 47, Tucson Flowing Wells 0

Vail Cienega 34, Tucson 3

Valley Vista 31, Shadow Ridge 21

Verrado 21, Casa Grande 14

Vista Grande 56, Douglas 26

Willow Canyon 47, Phoenix Goldwater 25

Youngker High School 54, Phoenix Greenway 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mesa vs. Yuma Cibola, ccd.

Raymond S. Kellis vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.

