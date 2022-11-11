PREP FOOTBALL=
American Leadership-Queen Creek 45, Phoenix Horizon 19
Apache Junction 28, Ben Franklin 21
Basha 52, Perry 7
Betty Fairfax High School 22, Tempe McClintock 18
Bradshaw Mountain 35, Lee Williams High School 10
Cactus 20, Desert Edge 14
Campo Verde 55, Gilbert Mesquite 19
Canyon View 48, Agua Fria 0
Casteel High School 31, Corona Del Sol 14
Chandler Hamilton 19, Chandler 17
Flagstaff Coconino 82, Flagstaff 0
Gila Ridge 59, Yuma Kofa 6
Gilbert Highland 42, Scottsdale Chaparral 14
Glendale Apollo 35, Glendale Arizona IHS 14
Glendale O'Connor 38, Glendale Mountain Ridge 21
Goodyear Millenium 45, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 7
Higley 31, Williams Field 21
La Joya Community 32, West Point 23
Lake Havasu 63, Glendale Deer Valley 21
Liberty 37, Boulder Creek 7
Marana 70, Tucson Rincon 0
Mesa Red Mountain 21, Mesa Mountain View 14
Mica Mountain 26, Tucson Canyon del Oro 7
Nogales 42, Tucson Cholla 21
Northwest Christian 42, Glendale 35
Paradise Valley 28, Phoenix North Canyon 24
Peoria Centennial 45, Phoenix Pinnacle 15
Phoenix Arcadia 21, Combs 14
Phoenix Central 27, Phoenix Camelback 19
Phoenix Desert Vista 27, Mesa Desert Ridge 0
Phoenix Hayden 36, Glendale Independence 16
Phoenix Moon Valley 30, Sierra Linda 7
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 49, Laveen Chavez 46
Phoenix South Mountain 27, Maricopa 21
Phoenix Sunnyslope 40, Mesa Skyline 37
Phoenix Thunderbird 52, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 22
Prescott 55, Cottonwood Mingus 7
Queen Creek 12, Tucson Salpointe 6
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 61, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 14
Scottsdale Notre Dame 31, Gilbert 14
Sierra Vista Buena 15, Tucson Arizona IRHS 6
Tempe Marcos de Niza 57, Arizona College Preparatory 14
Tolleson 43, Avondale Westview 7
Tucson Amphitheater 26, Sahuarita 17
Tucson Desert View 41, Marana Mountain View 19
Tucson Pueblo 17, Tucson Empire 0
Tucson Sahuaro 29, Rio Rico 22
Tucson Sunnyside 47, Tucson Flowing Wells 0
Vail Cienega 34, Tucson 3
Valley Vista 31, Shadow Ridge 21
Verrado 21, Casa Grande 14
Vista Grande 56, Douglas 26
Willow Canyon 47, Phoenix Goldwater 25
Youngker High School 54, Phoenix Greenway 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mesa vs. Yuma Cibola, ccd.
Raymond S. Kellis vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.