PREP FOOTBALL=
Abramson 36, Jefferson Rise 30
Acadiana 48, New Iberia 14
Alexandria 54, Natchitoches Central 6
Booker T. Washington 48, Ehret 42
C.E. Byrd 14, Calvary Baptist Academy 7
Cecilia 42, Washington-Marion 6
Erath 30, New Iberia Catholic 20
Franklin Parish 47, Rayville 14
H.L. Bourgeois 26, Ellender 14
Iota 15, Crowley 8
Istrouma 42, Broadmoor 20
John Curtis Christian 28, Oak Grove, Miss. 23
Kentwood 32, East Feliciana 26
Live Oak 41, Bonnabel 7
Madison 26, Lafayette Renaissance 6
Opelousas Catholic 52, Port Barre 0
Ponchatoula 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 8
Red River 39, Woodlawn (SH) 6
S. B. Wright 20, Willow School 3
St. Martin's 35, Riverdale 20
St. Martinville 41, Breaux Bridge 13
Vidalia 62, Block 20
Walker 35, Mandeville 32
Welsh 65, Hamilton Christian Academy 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
