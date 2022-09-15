PREP FOOTBALL=

Abramson 36, Jefferson Rise 30

Acadiana 48, New Iberia 14

Alexandria 54, Natchitoches Central 6

Booker T. Washington 48, Ehret 42

C.E. Byrd 14, Calvary Baptist Academy 7

Cecilia 42, Washington-Marion 6

Erath 30, New Iberia Catholic 20

Franklin Parish 47, Rayville 14

H.L. Bourgeois 26, Ellender 14

Iota 15, Crowley 8

Istrouma 42, Broadmoor 20

John Curtis Christian 28, Oak Grove, Miss. 23

Kentwood 32, East Feliciana 26

Live Oak 41, Bonnabel 7

Madison 26, Lafayette Renaissance 6

Opelousas Catholic 52, Port Barre 0

Ponchatoula 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 8

Red River 39, Woodlawn (SH) 6

S. B. Wright 20, Willow School 3

St. Martin's 35, Riverdale 20

St. Martinville 41, Breaux Bridge 13

Vidalia 62, Block 20

Walker 35, Mandeville 32

Welsh 65, Hamilton Christian Academy 0

