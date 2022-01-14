BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 30
Broadview-Lavina 80, Roberts 17
Corvallis 50, Stevensville 27
Drummond 49, Phillipsburg 43
Fort Benton 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 66, Bainville 47
Jefferson (Boulder) 61, Deer Lodge 27
Manhattan 53, Big Timber 35
Melstone 57, Scobey 37
Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Sentinel 54
Savage 52, Culbertson 30
Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 64
Sunburst 63, Simms 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Browning vs. Havre, ccd.
Missoula Big Sky vs. Butte, ccd.
