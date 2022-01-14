BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 30

Broadview-Lavina 80, Roberts 17

Corvallis 50, Stevensville 27

Drummond 49, Phillipsburg 43

Fort Benton 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 66, Bainville 47

Jefferson (Boulder) 61, Deer Lodge 27

Manhattan 53, Big Timber 35

Melstone 57, Scobey 37

Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Sentinel 54

Savage 52, Culbertson 30

Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 64

Sunburst 63, Simms 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Browning vs. Havre, ccd.

Missoula Big Sky vs. Butte, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

