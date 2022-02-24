BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Birmingham Groves 65, Detroit Community 43
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58
Haslett 63, Mason 60
Iron Mountain 60, Houghton 40
Jackson Prep 46, Battle Creek Academy 26
Kalamazoo Phoenix 63, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 34
Michigan Math and Science 55, Taylor Prep 48
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 57, Airport 42
Norway 65, Rapid River 29
Redford Thurston 68, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 53
Taylor Trillium Academy 72, Detroit Leadership 23
Tecumseh 48, Ypsilanti 29
Williamston 77, St. Johns 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Monroe Jefferson, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/