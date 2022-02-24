BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Birmingham Groves 65, Detroit Community 43

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 58

Haslett 63, Mason 60

Iron Mountain 60, Houghton 40

Jackson Prep 46, Battle Creek Academy 26

Kalamazoo Phoenix 63, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 34

Michigan Math and Science 55, Taylor Prep 48

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 57, Airport 42

Norway 65, Rapid River 29

Redford Thurston 68, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 53

Taylor Trillium Academy 72, Detroit Leadership 23

Tecumseh 48, Ypsilanti 29

Williamston 77, St. Johns 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Monroe Jefferson, ccd.

