BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 57, Glidden-Ralston 19

Bedford 62, North Nodaway, Mo. 10

Boyden-Hull 69, Rock Valley 57

East Atchison, Mo. 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 37

Estherville Lincoln Central 84, North Union 38

Grinnell 63, Clear Creek-Amana 61

Hillcrest Academy 74, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 37

MVAOCOU 64, River Valley, Correctionville 60, OT

Marshalltown 73, Newton 67

New Hampton 59, South Winneshiek, Calmar 39

Newell-Fonda 97, Bishop Garrigan 52

OA-BCIG 52, East Sac County 39

Sheldon 50, Spirit Lake 43

St. Mary's, Remsen 48, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 25

West Monona 63, Kingsley-Pierson 54

Western Christian 59, LeMars 48

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Alta-Aurelia 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you