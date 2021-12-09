BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 57, Glidden-Ralston 19
Bedford 62, North Nodaway, Mo. 10
Boyden-Hull 69, Rock Valley 57
East Atchison, Mo. 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 37
Estherville Lincoln Central 84, North Union 38
Grinnell 63, Clear Creek-Amana 61
Hillcrest Academy 74, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 37
MVAOCOU 64, River Valley, Correctionville 60, OT
Marshalltown 73, Newton 67
New Hampton 59, South Winneshiek, Calmar 39
Newell-Fonda 97, Bishop Garrigan 52
OA-BCIG 52, East Sac County 39
Sheldon 50, Spirit Lake 43
St. Mary's, Remsen 48, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 25
West Monona 63, Kingsley-Pierson 54
Western Christian 59, LeMars 48
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Alta-Aurelia 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.
