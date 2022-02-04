GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 59, Ridgewood 43

Annawan 59, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 43

Aurora (West Aurora) 73, Oswego 24

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 73, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 20

Coal City 48, Reed-Custer 39

Dixon 52, Rockford Christian 37

East Moline United 61, Quincy 43

Geneseo 57, Rock Island Alleman 30

Geneva 75, St. Charles East 64

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 64, Byron 53

Glenbard South 45, Glenbard East 40

Hall 45, Bureau Valley 41

IC Catholic 38, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 33

Joliet West 77, Plainfield East 66

Lake Zurich 39, Lake Forest 32

Lincoln Way West 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

Metamora 60, Bartonville (Limestone) 44

Moline 58, Sterling 22

Morrison 60, Orion 33

Mundelein 44, Waukegan 19

Naperville Central 66, DeKalb 60

Nazareth 57, Marist 54

Newark 47, Sandwich 28

Oregon 55, North Boone 51

Plainfield North 57, Minooka 51

Rock Island 50, Galesburg 42

Rock Island 50, Galesburg Christian High School 42

Rockford Guilford 63, Machesney Park Harlem 45

Rockridge 60, Erie/Prophetstown 21

Romeoville 41, Joliet Central 33

Rosary 35, Kaneland 34

Sherrard 60, Monmouth-Roseville 45

St. Charles North 50, Lake Park 31

St. Francis 49, Riverside-Brookfield 39

St. Viator 57, Woodstock Marian 40

Stagg 60, Lincoln Way Central 50

Sterling Newman 44, Riverdale 42

Stillman Valley 38, Rock Falls 35

Streamwood 40, Hoffman Estates 38

Waubonsie Valley 56, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48

Westlake 62, Woodlands Academy 48

Westmont 50, Ridgewood 39

Wheaton Academy 30, Elmwood Park 25

Wheaton North 60, Glenbard North 28

Yorkville 50, Oswego East 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beecher vs. Clifton Central, ppd. to Feb 9th.

Charleston vs. Olney (Richland County), ccd.

Kankakee vs. Thornwood, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Peotone vs. Manteno, ccd.

Streator vs. Herscher, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Sycamore vs. LaSalle-Peru, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Triad vs. Highland, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you