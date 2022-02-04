GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 59, Ridgewood 43
Aurora (West Aurora) 73, Oswego 24
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 73, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 20
Coal City 48, Reed-Custer 39
Dixon 52, Rockford Christian 37
East Moline United 61, Quincy 43
Geneseo 57, Rock Island Alleman 30
Geneva 75, St. Charles East 64
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 64, Byron 53
Glenbard South 45, Glenbard East 40
Hall 45, Bureau Valley 41
IC Catholic 38, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 33
Joliet West 77, Plainfield East 66
Lake Zurich 39, Lake Forest 32
Lincoln Way West 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39
Metamora 60, Bartonville (Limestone) 44
Moline 58, Sterling 22
Morrison 60, Orion 33
Mundelein 44, Waukegan 19
Naperville Central 66, DeKalb 60
Nazareth 57, Marist 54
Newark 47, Sandwich 28
Oregon 55, North Boone 51
Plainfield North 57, Minooka 51
Rock Island 50, Galesburg 42
Rockford Guilford 63, Machesney Park Harlem 45
Rockridge 60, Erie/Prophetstown 21
Romeoville 41, Joliet Central 33
Rosary 35, Kaneland 34
Sherrard 60, Monmouth-Roseville 45
St. Charles North 50, Lake Park 31
St. Francis 49, Riverside-Brookfield 39
St. Viator 57, Woodstock Marian 40
Stagg 60, Lincoln Way Central 50
Sterling Newman 44, Riverdale 42
Stillman Valley 38, Rock Falls 35
Streamwood 40, Hoffman Estates 38
Waubonsie Valley 56, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48
Westlake 62, Woodlands Academy 48
Westmont 50, Ridgewood 39
Wheaton Academy 30, Elmwood Park 25
Wheaton North 60, Glenbard North 28
Yorkville 50, Oswego East 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beecher vs. Clifton Central, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Charleston vs. Olney (Richland County), ccd.
Kankakee vs. Thornwood, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Peotone vs. Manteno, ccd.
Streator vs. Herscher, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Sycamore vs. LaSalle-Peru, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Triad vs. Highland, ppd. to Feb 8th.
