PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14
Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-21, 29-27, 25-11
Arapahoe def. Brady, 26-24, 25-16, 25-21
Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Madison, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10
Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Superior, 25-18, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18
Chadron def. Gering, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
College View Academy def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 13-25, 25-20, 10-25, 17-15
Columbus def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21
Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 28-26
Cross County def. Central City, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15
David City def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-15
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13
East Butler def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10
Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16
Hershey def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16
Holdrege def. McCook, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 25-20, 7-25, 13-25, 15-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-12, 25-12, 25-9
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Minden def. Phillipsburg, Kan., 25-21, 25-22, 25-11
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23
North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-6, 25-15
Omaha Mercy def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12
Omaha Nation def. Santee
Osceola def. Mead, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Overton def. Cambridge, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24
Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Platteview def. Beatrice, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 25-11
Ralston def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 19-25, 26-24, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-3, 25-16, 25-12
Sidney, Iowa def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24
St. Mary's def. Burke, S.D., 26-24, 15-25, 23-25, 29-27, 15-13
Thayer Central def. Heartland
Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22
Wynot def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Adams Central Triangular=
Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-6, 25-9
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-15
Bertrand Triangular=
Cozad def. Bertrand, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22
Cozad def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 25-18
Hi-Line def. Bertrand, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19
Centura Triangular=
Centura def. Ord, 25-18, 25-18
Centura def. Wood River, 25-17, 25-22
Dorchester Triangular=
Dorchester def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-21
Giltner def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-22
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-7, 25-22
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-9
Sterling def. Falls City, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19
Garden County Triangular=
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-14
Paxton def. Garden County, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19
Paxton def. Minatare, 25-6, 25-8
Leyton Triangular=
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-12
Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-15
Malcolm Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fairbury
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-13, 28-26
Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-8, 25-14
Columbus Scotus def. Milford, 25-14, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-22
Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-22
Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-9, 25-14
Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-7, 25-13
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-19
McCool Junction Triangular=
Exeter/Milligan def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-23
Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 25-14
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-12
North Central Triangular=
Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-15
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20
Omaha Brownell Talbot Triangular=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-19, 25-17
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-8
Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-12, 25-21
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Sioux City, West, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22
Osmond Triangular=
Randolph def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8
Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-9
Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-16
Parkview Christian Triangular=
Shelby/Rising City def. Friend, 25-20, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-15
Potter-Dix Triangular=
Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-9, 25-19
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-22
Potter-Dix def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-16
St. Francis, Kan. Triangular=
St. Francis, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-17
Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-17, 25-19
Summerland Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-19
Sutherland Triangular=
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-18
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12
Sutton Triangular=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-10, 25-20
Sutton def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17
Twin River Triangular=
Schuyler def. Twin River, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-22
Wakefield Tournament=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-9
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-20
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15
Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-19, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.