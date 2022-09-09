PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14

Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-21, 29-27, 25-11

Arapahoe def. Brady, 26-24, 25-16, 25-21

Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Madison, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10

Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21

Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Superior, 25-18, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18

Chadron def. Gering, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

College View Academy def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-20, 13-25, 25-20, 10-25, 17-15

Columbus def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21

Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 28-26

Cross County def. Central City, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15

David City def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-15

Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13

East Butler def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10

Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16

Hershey def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16

Holdrege def. McCook, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 25-20, 7-25, 13-25, 15-13

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-12, 25-12, 25-9

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Minden def. Phillipsburg, Kan., 25-21, 25-22, 25-11

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23

North Bend Central def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-6, 25-15

Omaha Mercy def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12

Omaha Nation def. Santee

Osceola def. Mead, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Overton def. Cambridge, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24

Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Platteview def. Beatrice, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 25-11

Ralston def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Cheyenne Central, Wyo., 19-25, 26-24, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-3, 25-16, 25-12

Sidney, Iowa def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24

St. Mary's def. Burke, S.D., 26-24, 15-25, 23-25, 29-27, 15-13

Thayer Central def. Heartland

Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22

Wynot def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Adams Central Triangular=

Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-6, 25-9

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-15

Bertrand Triangular=

Cozad def. Bertrand, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22

Cozad def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 25-18

Hi-Line def. Bertrand, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19

Centura Triangular=

Centura def. Ord, 25-18, 25-18

Centura def. Wood River, 25-17, 25-22

Dorchester Triangular=

Dorchester def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-21

Giltner def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-22

Giltner def. Hampton, 25-7, 25-22

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-9

Sterling def. Falls City, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19

Garden County Triangular=

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-14

Paxton def. Garden County, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19

Paxton def. Minatare, 25-6, 25-8

Leyton Triangular=

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-12

Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-15

Malcolm Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Fairbury

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-13, 28-26

Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-8, 25-14

Columbus Scotus def. Milford, 25-14, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-22

Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-22

Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville

Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-9, 25-14

Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-7, 25-13

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-19

McCool Junction Triangular=

Exeter/Milligan def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-23

Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 25-14

Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-12

North Central Triangular=

Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-15

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20

Omaha Brownell Talbot Triangular=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-19, 25-17

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-8

Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-12, 25-21

Omaha Duchesne Triangular=

Sioux City, West, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22

Osmond Triangular=

Randolph def. Osmond, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8

Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-9

Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-16

Parkview Christian Triangular=

Shelby/Rising City def. Friend, 25-20, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-15

Potter-Dix Triangular=

Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-9, 25-19

Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-22

Potter-Dix def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-16

St. Francis, Kan. Triangular=

St. Francis, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-17

Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-17, 25-19

Summerland Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-19

Sutherland Triangular=

Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-18

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12

Sutton Triangular=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-17

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-10, 25-20

Sutton def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17

Twin River Triangular=

Schuyler def. Twin River, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-22

Wakefield Tournament=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-22, 25-9

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 25-20

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15

Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-19, 25-15

