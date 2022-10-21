PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 47, Fort Gibson 7
Bixby 73, Westmoore 6
Broken Arrow 45, Enid 24
Buffalo 42, Sharon-Mutual 8
Comanche 35, Little Axe 8
Copan 54, Watts 36
Coweta 62, Tulsa East Central 6
Dewar 62, Quinton 14
Elk City 22, Weatherford 12
Jenks 90, Southmoore 9
Keota 70, Cave Springs 14
Liberty 55, Wewoka 8
Lone Grove 49, Douglass 8
Mustang 49, Norman 10
Newkirk 40, Perry 19
Ponca City 67, Capitol Hill 0
Ringwood 70, Pond Creek-Hunter 24
Turpin 54, Shattuck 6
Union 62, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Vian 51, Keys (Park Hill) 12
Victory Christian 44, Sperry 14
Waurika 56, Central High 6
Waynoka 72, Medford 26
Webbers Falls 52, Porum 6
Wetumka 49, Summit Christian 14
Woodward 44, Cashion 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
