PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 47, Fort Gibson 7

Bixby 73, Westmoore 6

Broken Arrow 45, Enid 24

Buffalo 42, Sharon-Mutual 8

Comanche 35, Little Axe 8

Copan 54, Watts 36

Coweta 62, Tulsa East Central 6

Dewar 62, Quinton 14

Elk City 22, Weatherford 12

Jenks 90, Southmoore 9

Keota 70, Cave Springs 14

Liberty 55, Wewoka 8

Lone Grove 49, Douglass 8

Mustang 49, Norman 10

Newkirk 40, Perry 19

Ponca City 67, Capitol Hill 0

Ringwood 70, Pond Creek-Hunter 24

Turpin 54, Shattuck 6

Union 62, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Vian 51, Keys (Park Hill) 12

Victory Christian 44, Sperry 14

Waurika 56, Central High 6

Waynoka 72, Medford 26

Webbers Falls 52, Porum 6

Wetumka 49, Summit Christian 14

Woodward 44, Cashion 34

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you