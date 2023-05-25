Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Hoban 6, Massillon Washington 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10, Louisville 0

Hunting Valley University 6, Hudson 2

Wadsworth 6, Strongsville 0

Region 2

Grove City 4, Cols. Watterson 3, 8 innings

Powell Olentangy Liberty 8, Cols. DeSales 2

Region 3

Medina 1, Brunswick 0

Wooster 3, Cle. St. Ignatius 2

Region 4

Cin. Elder 6, Lebanon 2, 15 innings

Cin. Moeller 10, Kettering Fairmont 0

Cin. West Clermont 4, Springboro 2

Mason 9, Troy 3

Division II

Region 5

Chardon NDCL 6, Hubbard 0

Region 6

Clyde 1, Bellevue 0

Defiance 3, Bryan 0

Ontario 7, Shelby 2

St. Marys Memorial 2, Wapakoneta 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 3, Rossford 2

Upper Sandusky 4, Kenton 1

Region 8

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 11, Franklin 1

Hamilton Badin 10, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Hebron Lakewood 4, Newark Licking Valley 3

Division III

Region 10

Archbold 4, Metamora Evergeen 0

Coldwater 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Haviland Wayne Trace 3, Pemberville Eastwood 2

Milan Edison 7, Ashland Crestview 0

Oak Harbor 9, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 9, Genoa Area 4

Region 11

Lucasville Valley 6, Portsmouth 3

Winchester Eastern 4, Minford 1

Division IV

Region 13

Dalton 3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 1

Lake Center Christian 1, McDonald 0

Warren JFK 3, New Middletown Spring. 0

Region 14

Delphos St. John’s 10, Van Wert Lincolnview 8

Leipsic 4, Defiance Ayersville 3

