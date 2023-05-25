Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Akr. Hoban 6, Massillon Washington 1
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10, Louisville 0
Hunting Valley University 6, Hudson 2
Wadsworth 6, Strongsville 0
Region 2
Grove City 4, Cols. Watterson 3, 8 innings
Powell Olentangy Liberty 8, Cols. DeSales 2
Region 3
Medina 1, Brunswick 0
Wooster 3, Cle. St. Ignatius 2
Region 4
Cin. Elder 6, Lebanon 2, 15 innings
Cin. Moeller 10, Kettering Fairmont 0
Cin. West Clermont 4, Springboro 2
Mason 9, Troy 3
Division II
Region 5
Chardon NDCL 6, Hubbard 0
Region 6
Clyde 1, Bellevue 0
Defiance 3, Bryan 0
Ontario 7, Shelby 2
St. Marys Memorial 2, Wapakoneta 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 3, Rossford 2
Upper Sandusky 4, Kenton 1
Region 8
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 11, Franklin 1
Hamilton Badin 10, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0
Hebron Lakewood 4, Newark Licking Valley 3
Division III
Region 10
Archbold 4, Metamora Evergeen 0
Coldwater 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Haviland Wayne Trace 3, Pemberville Eastwood 2
Milan Edison 7, Ashland Crestview 0
Oak Harbor 9, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 9, Genoa Area 4
Region 11
Lucasville Valley 6, Portsmouth 3
Winchester Eastern 4, Minford 1
Division IV
Region 13
Dalton 3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 1
Lake Center Christian 1, McDonald 0
Warren JFK 3, New Middletown Spring. 0
Region 14
Delphos St. John’s 10, Van Wert Lincolnview 8
Leipsic 4, Defiance Ayersville 3
