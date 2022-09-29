PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Ellet 42, Akr. North 6

Bethel-Tate 18, Batavia Clermont NE 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 13

Cols. Africentric 54, West 16

Cols. Beechcroft 14, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6

Cols. Briggs 34, Cols. Eastmoor 28, OT

Cols. Independence 30, South 14

Cols. Marion-Franklin 18, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Day. Belmont 28, Day. Thurgood Marshall 14

East 18, Cols. Northland 6

Tol. Start 46, Tol. Woodward 0

