BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30

Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52

Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Chester 53

Douglas 66, St. Thomas More 31

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Colman-Egan 38

Great Plains Lutheran 51, Tri-State, N.D. 48

Groton Area 64, Milbank 36

Hamlin 59, Redfield 21

Highmore-Harrold 67, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

James Valley Christian 74, Wolsey-Wessington 59

Lyman 78, Bennett County 38

Madison 62, Dell Rapids 61

Northwestern 59, Leola/Frederick 56, OT

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 25

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Marshall, Minn. 46

Sioux Valley 100, Deubrook 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Mitchell Christian 37

Warner 74, Potter County 44

Wessington Springs 82, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.

Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you