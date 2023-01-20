BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30
Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52
Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Chester 53
Douglas 66, St. Thomas More 31
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Colman-Egan 38
Great Plains Lutheran 51, Tri-State, N.D. 48
Groton Area 64, Milbank 36
Hamlin 59, Redfield 21
Highmore-Harrold 67, Hitchcock-Tulare 57
James Valley Christian 74, Wolsey-Wessington 59
Lyman 78, Bennett County 38
Madison 62, Dell Rapids 61
Northwestern 59, Leola/Frederick 56, OT
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 25
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Marshall, Minn. 46
Sioux Valley 100, Deubrook 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Mitchell Christian 37
Warner 74, Potter County 44
Wessington Springs 82, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.
Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
