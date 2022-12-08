BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 61, Galena, Ill. 46

Clear Lake 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 62

Crestwood, Cresco 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 50

Durant-Bennett 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Grinnell 60, Clear Creek-Amana 49

Lake Mills 64, West Hancock, Britt 57

Lisbon 65, Springville 53

Lone Tree 92, Cedar Valley Christian School 17

Missouri Valley 62, Riverside, Oakland 55

Montezuma 94, GMG, Garwin 50

Saint Ansgar 61, Central Springs 55

South Hamilton, Jewell 67, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 49

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 68, Melcher-Dallas 44

Waterloo Christian School 65, North Tama, Traer 48

West Central, Maynard 51, Starmont 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Garrigan vs. Newell-Fonda, ppd.

Forest City vs. Algona, ppd.

Osage vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.

Sioux Center vs. Spirit Lake, ppd.

Siouxland Christian vs. Tri County Northeast, Neb., ppd.

Unity Christian vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Rock Valley, ppd.

