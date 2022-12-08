BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 61, Galena, Ill. 46
Clear Lake 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 62
Crestwood, Cresco 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 50
Durant-Bennett 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 37
Grinnell 60, Clear Creek-Amana 49
Lake Mills 64, West Hancock, Britt 57
Lisbon 65, Springville 53
Lone Tree 92, Cedar Valley Christian School 17
Missouri Valley 62, Riverside, Oakland 55
Montezuma 94, GMG, Garwin 50
Saint Ansgar 61, Central Springs 55
South Hamilton, Jewell 67, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 49
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 68, Melcher-Dallas 44
Waterloo Christian School 65, North Tama, Traer 48
West Central, Maynard 51, Starmont 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Garrigan vs. Newell-Fonda, ppd.
Forest City vs. Algona, ppd.
Osage vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.
Sioux Center vs. Spirit Lake, ppd.
Siouxland Christian vs. Tri County Northeast, Neb., ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Rock Valley, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
