BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Conwell Egan, Pa. 77, Great Oaks Charter School 51

Easton, Md. 48, Caesar Rodney 47

Wicomico, Md. 57, Dover 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you