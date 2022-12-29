BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Conwell Egan, Pa. 77, Great Oaks Charter School 51
Easton, Md. 48, Caesar Rodney 47
Wicomico, Md. 57, Dover 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
