GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 46, Mountain Lake Area 45

Albany 68, Mora 40

Annandale 60, Kimball 58

Anoka 61, Robbinsdale Armstrong 50

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Renville County West 56

Austin 60, Red Wing 31

BOLD 79, Melrose 59

Barnum 77, Cook County 45

Battle Lake 73, Brandon-Evansville 53

Bethlehem Academy 63, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 42

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Martin County West 25

Cambridge-Isanti 59, North Branch 32

Canby 56, Lakeview 35

Chatfield 78, Lewiston-Altura 61

Chisago Lakes 58, Princeton 44

Chisholm 94, Littlefork-Big Falls 19

Climax/Fisher 47, Win-E-Mac 37

Cromwell 66, Braham 30

Crookston 63, East Grand Forks 38

DeLaSalle 54, Hill-Murray 52

Detroit Lakes 70, Crosby-Ironton 58

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Frazee 43

Duluth Marshall 77, Hermantown 47

Edgerton 63, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 26

Ely 55, Eveleth-Gilbert 38

Esko 61, South Ridge 38

Fergus Falls 74, Rocori 40

Fertile-Beltrami 62, Bagley 24

Floodwood 43, Carlton 33

Foley 53, Pierz 51

Forest Lake 69, Mounds View 59

Fosston 75, Kelliher/Northome 49

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 61, LeSueur-Henderson 50

Glencoe-Silver Lake 51, Delano 49

Goodhue 79, Stewartville 60

Grand Rapids 69, Cloquet 63

Greenway 43, International Falls 41

Hancock 89, Ortonville 15

Hawley 50, Barnesville 31

Hayfield 62, Grand Meadow 40

Hill City/Northland 64, Laporte 16

Hillcrest Lutheran 56, Parkers Prairie 42

Houston 43, Fillmore Central 41

Hutchinson 65, Mound Westonka 26

Jordan 71, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52

Lake City 64, Kasson-Mantorville 42

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 73, Madelia 29

Lanesboro 65, Schaeffer Academy 24

Liberty Classical 33, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 32

Luverne 64, Worthington 51

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 70, AC/GE 58

Mahnomen/Waubun 44, Lake Park-Audubon 42

Mankato East 57, Northfield 44

Mankato West 59, Winona 24

Maple River 51, Sibley East 40

Mayer Lutheran 57, Central Minnesota Christian 36

Medford 47, Tri-City United 45

Milaca 55, Little Falls 23

Minneapolis Roosevelt 70, St. Paul Highland Park 20

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, New Ulm Cathedral 37

Moorhead 57, Tartan 25

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 63, Paynesville 45

Mountain Iron-Buhl 94, Cherry 29

New London-Spicer 79, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 33

New Ulm 62, Waseca 61

North Woods 68, Deer River 49

Ogilvie 59, North Lakes Academy 39

Owatonna 60, Rochester Century 56

Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 46

Park Rapids 51, Thief River Falls 44

Pequot Lakes 63, Proctor 53

Perham 55, Pelican Rapids 27

Pine City 64, Mille Lacs Co-op 43

Pine Island 27, Triton 13

Providence Academy 89, St. Paul Academy 28

Red Lake County 71, Red Lake Falls 69, OT

Rochester John Marshall 61, Rochester Mayo 53, OT

Roseau 65, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58

Rothsay 58, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 41

Royalton 60, Eden Valley-Watkins 54

Rushford-Peterson 64, Mabel-Canton 36

Sauk Centre 60, Benson 20

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Brainerd 59

Sebeka 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 71, Sleepy Eye 61

Southwest Minnesota Christian 65, Murray County Central 17

Spectrum 47, Legacy Christian 41

Springfield 48, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 45

St. Cloud Apollo 68, Alexandria 64

St. Louis Park 66, Bloomington Kennedy 51

St. Paul Como Park 87, St. Paul Central 28

St. Paul Harding 57, Washington Tech 26

Stephen-Argyle 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 33

Stillwater 68, White Bear Lake 64

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 72, Redwood Valley 21

Underwood 62, Ashby 25

Waconia 73, Orono 57

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41, Blooming Prairie 27

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Hills-Beaver Creek 43

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 49, Breckenridge 42

Windom 49, Pipestone 44

Zimmerman 74, St. Cloud Cathedral 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red Lake vs. Cass Lake-Bena, ccd.

