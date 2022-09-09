PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Belle Fourche def. Winner, 25-17, 25-12, 25-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
Canton def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 18-25, 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5
Chester def. Baltic, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13
Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15
Deuel def. Britton-Hecla, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-12, 25-7, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21
Ethan def. Menno, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23
Faulkton def. Potter County, 29-27, 25-22, 25-21
Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18
Garretson def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-21, 19-25, 15-25, 27-25, 15-11
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Howard def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9
James Valley Christian def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
Madison def. Lennox, 25-17, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21
McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 13-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 18-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Hanson, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24
New Underwood def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-23, 28-26
North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-19, 25-8, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21
Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-12, 21-25, 25-12
Scotland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-18
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23
Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13
St. Mary's, Neb. def. Burke, 26-24, 15-25, 23-25, 29-27, 15-13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15
Vermillion def. Tri-Valley, 27-25, 20-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-13
Wagner def. Gregory, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15
Warner def. Northwestern, 25-14, 28-30, 25-16, 25-17
Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-17, 30-32, 25-12, 20-25, 15-9
Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-13, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Timber Lake vs. Herreid/Selby Area, ppd.
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
