Ashland-Greenwood def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
Centura def. Central City, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19
Crete def. Blair, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City, 27-25, 25-15, 25-19
David City def. Fillmore Central
Elkhorn North def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-10, 25-20
Fairbury def. Auburn, 25-8, 25-22, 25-22
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14
Gretna East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-12, 25-8, 25-13
High Plains Community def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
Lusk, Wyo. def. Crawford, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10
Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Minatare def. Creek Valley, 27-25, 23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 17-15
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14
O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-20, 25-9, 25-18
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-11, 25-9
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16
Omaha South def. Buena Vista, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Burke, 25-3, 25-10, 25-13
Osceola def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-23, 26-24
Paxton def. Garden County, 25-15, 25-22, 27-25
Perkins County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 27-25, 25-12, 25-23
Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13
Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-21, 11-25, 25-20, 25-19
Southern Valley def. Cozad, 25-14, 26-28, 25-17, 25-11
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 26-24, 25-17, 25-18
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-21, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 27-25, 25-18, 25-11
York def. Aurora, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-7, 25-7
Alma Triangular=
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-21, 25-22
Cambridge def. Alma, 25-12, 25-18
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-23
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 26-24, 26-24
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-12, 26-24
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-19
Arapahoe Triangular=
Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-16
Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-19, 25-9
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-11
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14
Atwood-Rawlins County Triangular=
Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-20
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-20, 25-18
Columbus Triangular=
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-22
Fullerton Triangular=
Central Valley def. Fullerton, 25-20, 25-18
Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-17
Harvard Quad=
Franklin def. Harvard, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17
Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-15
Shelton def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-10
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-23
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14
Hi-Line Triangular=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-5, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-13
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-21
Johnson County City Triangular=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-19
Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-12
Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 2-0, 25-0
Lewiston Triangular=
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15
Logan View Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Logan View, 25-12, 25-16
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-17, 25-13
Raymond Central def. Logan View, 25-21, 25-14
Loomis Triangular=
Overton def. Loomis, 25-19, 25-11
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-4, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-18, 31-33, 25-23
Lourdes Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-12, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-12
NE Nebraska Tournament=
Pool A=
Archbishop Bergan def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-8, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pender, 25-21
Pool B=
Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-13
Wakefield def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 25-21
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-8
Pool C=
North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-21, 25-23
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 26-24, 25-20
Pool D=
Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-15
Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-13
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5
Neligh-Oakdale def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20
North Platte Triangular=
Sidney def. North Platte
Palmer Quad=
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 26-24, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-10
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-14
Ponca Triangular=
Homer def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11
Tri County Northeast def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-21
Sandhiils/Thedford Triangular=
Sandhills/Thedford def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-17
Sandhills/Thedford def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-19
Sandhills Valley Triangular=
Hyannis def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21
Wallace def. Hyannis, 25-11, 25-16
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-22
Stanton Triangular=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9
Clarkson-Leigh def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-18
Stanton def. Madison, 25-10, 25-12
Stuart Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-11, 25-4
Stuart def. CWC, 25-7, 25-11
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 28-26, 25-17
Summerland Triangular=
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-11
St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-20, 28-26
Wakefield Triangular=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9
Wausa Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-22, 25-21
Wausa def. Winside, 25-16, 25-17
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=
Wilber-Clatonia def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16
Wilber-Clatonia def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-22
Wood River Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-15
Wood River def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-6
Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-21
