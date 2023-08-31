PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

Centura def. Central City, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19

Crete def. Blair, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City, 27-25, 25-15, 25-19

David City def. Fillmore Central

Elkhorn North def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-10, 25-20

Fairbury def. Auburn, 25-8, 25-22, 25-22

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14

Gretna East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-12, 25-8, 25-13

High Plains Community def. East Butler, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

Lusk, Wyo. def. Crawford, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10

Millard North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Minatare def. Creek Valley, 27-25, 23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 17-15

Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14

O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-20, 25-9, 25-18

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-11, 25-9

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16

Omaha South def. Buena Vista, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Burke, 25-3, 25-10, 25-13

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-23, 26-24

Paxton def. Garden County, 25-15, 25-22, 27-25

Perkins County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23

Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 27-25, 25-12, 25-23

Scottsbluff def. Alliance, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13

Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-21, 11-25, 25-20, 25-19

Southern Valley def. Cozad, 25-14, 26-28, 25-17, 25-11

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 26-24, 25-17, 25-18

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-9, 25-21, 25-13

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 27-25, 25-18, 25-11

York def. Aurora, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-7, 25-7

Alma Triangular=

Bertrand def. Alma, 25-21, 25-22

Cambridge def. Alma, 25-12, 25-18

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-23

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 26-24, 26-24

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-12, 26-24

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-19

Arapahoe Triangular=

Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-16

Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-19, 25-9

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-11

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14

Atwood-Rawlins County Triangular=

Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-20

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-20, 25-18

Columbus Triangular=

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-22

Fullerton Triangular=

Central Valley def. Fullerton, 25-20, 25-18

Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-17

Harvard Quad=

Franklin def. Harvard, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17

Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-15

Shelton def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-10

Shelton def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-23

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14

Hi-Line Triangular=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-5, 25-19

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-13

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-21

Johnson County City Triangular=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-19

Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-12

Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 2-0, 25-0

Lewiston Triangular=

Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15

Logan View Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Logan View, 25-12, 25-16

Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 25-17, 25-13

Raymond Central def. Logan View, 25-21, 25-14

Loomis Triangular=

Overton def. Loomis, 25-19, 25-11

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-4, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-18, 31-33, 25-23

Lourdes Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-12, 25-15

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-12

NE Nebraska Tournament=

Pool A=

Archbishop Bergan def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-20

Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-8, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Pender, 25-21

Pool B=

Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-13

Wakefield def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 25-21

Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-8

Pool C=

North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-21, 25-23

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 26-24, 25-20

Pool D=

Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-13, 25-15

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-13

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular=

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5

Neligh-Oakdale def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20

North Platte Triangular=

Sidney def. North Platte

Palmer Quad=

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 26-24, 25-18

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-10

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-14

Ponca Triangular=

Homer def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11

Tri County Northeast def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-21

Sandhiils/Thedford Triangular=

Sandhills/Thedford def. Gibbon, 25-12, 25-17

Sandhills/Thedford def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-19

Sandhills Valley Triangular=

Hyannis def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21

Wallace def. Hyannis, 25-11, 25-16

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-22

Stanton Triangular=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Madison, 25-7, 25-9

Clarkson-Leigh def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-18

Stanton def. Madison, 25-10, 25-12

Stuart Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-11, 25-4

Stuart def. CWC, 25-7, 25-11

Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 28-26, 25-17

Summerland Triangular=

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-11

St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18

Summerland def. Plainview, 25-20, 28-26

Wakefield Triangular=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9

Wausa Triangular=

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-22, 25-21

Wausa def. Winside, 25-16, 25-17

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular=

Wilber-Clatonia def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16

Wilber-Clatonia def. Sandy Creek, 25-12, 25-22

Wood River Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-15

Wood River def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-6

Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-21

