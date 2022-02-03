GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bohemia Manor 44, Tome 16
C. Milton Wright 50, Bel Air 17
Cambridge/SD 46, Col. Richardson 40
Edgewood 66, Perryville 27
Fallston 30, Harford Tech 26
Holton Arms 39, Madeira School, Va. 23
Kent Island 50, Easton 43
Keyser, W.Va. 44, Mountain Ridge 40
North East 44, Joppatowne 22
Old Mill 71, South River 48
Queen Annes County 43, North Caroline 41
Urbana 56, Oakdale 36
Wicomico 58, Stephen Decatur 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/