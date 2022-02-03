GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bohemia Manor 44, Tome 16

C. Milton Wright 50, Bel Air 17

Cambridge/SD 46, Col. Richardson 40

Edgewood 66, Perryville 27

Fallston 30, Harford Tech 26

Holton Arms 39, Madeira School, Va. 23

Kent Island 50, Easton 43

Keyser, W.Va. 44, Mountain Ridge 40

North East 44, Joppatowne 22

Old Mill 71, South River 48

Queen Annes County 43, North Caroline 41

Urbana 56, Oakdale 36

Wicomico 58, Stephen Decatur 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

