GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Missoula Big Sky 48, Kalispell Glacier 35

Missoula Hellgate 42, Kalispell Flathead 36

Eastern A=

Loser Out=

Glendive 48, Lockwood 43

Quarterfinal=

Hardin 56, Miles City 54

Laurel 66, Lewistown (Fergus) 51

Northern B=

Quarterfinal=

Glasgow 66, Conrad 37

Malta 76, Choteau 52

Poplar 65, Shelby 36

Wolf Point 45, Fairfield 44

Western A=

Quarterfinal=

Browning 65, Stevensville 54

Dillon 62, Ronan 26

Frenchtown 51, Columbia Falls 35

Hamilton 48, Polson 43

Western B=

Quarterfinal=

Bigfork 69, Deer Lodge 13

Missoula Loyola 70, Eureka 34

St. Ignatius 47, Anaconda 43

Thompson Falls 61, Florence 49

Northern C=

Quarterfinal=

Chinook 62, Cascade 39

Fort Benton 37, Simms 17

Highwood 31, North Star 23

Western C=

Quarterfinal=

Ennis 63, Seeley-Swan 50

Lone Peak 53, Alberton-Superior 52

Manhattan Christian 62, Drummond 43

Twin Bridges 58, Charlo 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

