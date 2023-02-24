GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Missoula Big Sky 48, Kalispell Glacier 35
Missoula Hellgate 42, Kalispell Flathead 36
Eastern A=
Loser Out=
Glendive 48, Lockwood 43
Quarterfinal=
Hardin 56, Miles City 54
Laurel 66, Lewistown (Fergus) 51
Northern B=
Quarterfinal=
Glasgow 66, Conrad 37
Malta 76, Choteau 52
Poplar 65, Shelby 36
Wolf Point 45, Fairfield 44
Western A=
Quarterfinal=
Browning 65, Stevensville 54
Dillon 62, Ronan 26
Frenchtown 51, Columbia Falls 35
Hamilton 48, Polson 43
Western B=
Quarterfinal=
Bigfork 69, Deer Lodge 13
Missoula Loyola 70, Eureka 34
St. Ignatius 47, Anaconda 43
Thompson Falls 61, Florence 49
Northern C=
Quarterfinal=
Chinook 62, Cascade 39
Fort Benton 37, Simms 17
Highwood 31, North Star 23
Western C=
Quarterfinal=
Ennis 63, Seeley-Swan 50
Lone Peak 53, Alberton-Superior 52
Manhattan Christian 62, Drummond 43
Twin Bridges 58, Charlo 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.