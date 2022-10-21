PREP FOOTBALL=
Bend 41, Ridgeview 6
Enterprise 52, Ione/Arlington 20
Nelson 28, Sandy 16
North Douglas 56, Reedsport 16
North Eugene 22, Springfield 13
Sherman 52, Pilot Rock 16
Stayton 40, Sweet Home 20
Taft 35, Central Linn 22
Umatilla 43, Stanfield 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Molalla vs. Gladstone, ccd.
Northwest Christian (Lacey), Wash. vs. Falls City, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
