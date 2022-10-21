PREP FOOTBALL=

Bend 41, Ridgeview 6

Enterprise 52, Ione/Arlington 20

Nelson 28, Sandy 16

North Douglas 56, Reedsport 16

North Eugene 22, Springfield 13

Sherman 52, Pilot Rock 16

Stayton 40, Sweet Home 20

Taft 35, Central Linn 22

Umatilla 43, Stanfield 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Molalla vs. Gladstone, ccd.

Northwest Christian (Lacey), Wash. vs. Falls City, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

