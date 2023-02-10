BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 53, Mapleton 22

Amity 57, Santiam Christian 53

Banks 80, Warrenton 27

Cascade 66, Stayton 52

Churchill 62, Cascade Christian 55

Clackamas 71, Reynolds 38

Cleveland 69, McDaniel 48

Country Christian 56, Southwest Christian 19

Crook County 70, Molalla 37

Crosshill Christian def. Oregon School for Deaf, forfeit

Crow 40, Siletz Valley Early College 34

Jefferson PDX 77, Wells 61

Kennedy 68, Culver 24

Knappa 66, Clatskanie 53

Lincoln 85, Roosevelt 66

Lost River 57, Crosspoint Christian 47

Mannahouse Christian 53, Faith Bible 39

Neah-Kah-Nie 72, Rainier 55

Newport 54, Sweet Home 43

Oregon Episcopal 61, Catlin Gabel 39

Parkrose 69, Putnam 54

Philomath 52, North Marion 51

Pleasant Hill 51, Harrisburg 39

Regis 80, Colton 59

Riverdale 50, Yamhill-Carlton 43

Rogue Valley Adventist 68, Bonanza 58

Salem Academy 44, Blanchet Catholic 40

Santiam 63, Gervais 42

Valley Catholic 65, Portland Adventist 54

Westside Christian 80, Horizon Christian Tualatin 36

Willamina 56, Delphian High School 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

