BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 53, Mapleton 22
Amity 57, Santiam Christian 53
Banks 80, Warrenton 27
Cascade 66, Stayton 52
Churchill 62, Cascade Christian 55
Clackamas 71, Reynolds 38
Cleveland 69, McDaniel 48
Country Christian 56, Southwest Christian 19
Crook County 70, Molalla 37
Crosshill Christian def. Oregon School for Deaf, forfeit
Crow 40, Siletz Valley Early College 34
Jefferson PDX 77, Wells 61
Kennedy 68, Culver 24
Knappa 66, Clatskanie 53
Lincoln 85, Roosevelt 66
Lost River 57, Crosspoint Christian 47
Mannahouse Christian 53, Faith Bible 39
Neah-Kah-Nie 72, Rainier 55
Newport 54, Sweet Home 43
Oregon Episcopal 61, Catlin Gabel 39
Parkrose 69, Putnam 54
Philomath 52, North Marion 51
Pleasant Hill 51, Harrisburg 39
Regis 80, Colton 59
Riverdale 50, Yamhill-Carlton 43
Rogue Valley Adventist 68, Bonanza 58
Salem Academy 44, Blanchet Catholic 40
Santiam 63, Gervais 42
Valley Catholic 65, Portland Adventist 54
Westside Christian 80, Horizon Christian Tualatin 36
Willamina 56, Delphian High School 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
