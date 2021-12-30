GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo, Ky. 59, Evansville Christian 27
Bellmont 66, Bluffton 33
Carmel 59, Penn 46
Columbus North 56, Terre Haute North 47
Dubois 55, N. Posey 44
Ev. Memorial 54, New Albany 28
Fishers 61, Frankton 47
Jay Co. 62, S. Adams 37
Lanesville 49, Floyd Central 32
Mitchell 71, Princeton 44
New Washington 44, Hauser 41
Noblesville 73, Lake Station 20
Perry Central 36, Clarksville 18
Prairie Hts. 49, Whitko 44
Washington Twp. 52, W. Central 45
Bi County Tournament=
Third Place=
Fountain Central 42, Attica 30
CamGoshen Tournament=
Championship=
Mishawaka 58, E. Noble 28
Third Place=
DeKalb 40, Goshen 38
Cambridge City Classic=
Championship=
Morristown 64, Milan 32
First Round=
Milan 45, Cambridge City 34
Morristown 66, Randolph Southern 48
Third Place=
Randolph Southern 72, Cambridge City 25
Goshen Tournament=
First Round=
E. Noble 42, Goshen 35, OT
Mishawaka 45, DeKalb 36
Northridge Tournament=
Championship=
Northridge 55, Rushville 29
Fifth Place=
Knox 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38
Pool A=
Andrean 53, Knox 49
Northridge 57, S. Bend St. Joseph's 37
Pool B=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 52, Rushville 41
Merrillville 64, NorthWood 48
Seventh Place=
S. Bend St. Joseph's 50, NorthWood 41
Third Place=
Merrillville 53, Andrean 46
Plainfield Tournament=
Championship=
Plainfield 66, Indpls Roncalli 62
First Round=
Indpls Roncalli 58, New Palestine 45
Plainfield 59, Greensburg 31
Third Place=
New Palestine 66, Greensburg 60
Speedway Tournament=
Championship=
Speedway 59, Rising Sun 46
First Round=
Rising Sun 42, Terre Haute South 25
Speedway 64, Indpls Riverside 19
Third Place=
Terre Haute South 66, Indpls Riverside 25
Tipton Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Clinton Central 45, Covenant Christian 34
First Place=
Tipton 63, Carroll (Flora) 62
Third Place=
Tri-Central 31, Eastern (Greentown) 23
Union City Invitational=
Championship=
Blue River 66, Adams Central 32
Fifth Place=
Greenwood Christian 50, Monroe Central 45
Semifinal=
Adams Central 54, Union City 50
Blue River 53, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 31
Seventh Place=
Purdue Polytechnic 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 27
Third Place=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 61, Union City 55, 2OT
Wabash County Tournament=
Championship=
Southwood 64, Wabash 54
Third Place=
Northfield 47, Manchester 31
Warren Central Tournament=
McLean Co., Ky. 45, Ev. Bosse 27
Warsaw Tournament=
First Round=
Garrett 40, Kokomo 18
Warsaw 54, Chesterton 17
Wawasee Classic=
First Round=
Huntington North 46, Wawasee 41
Wawasee 49, Norwell 42
Third Place=
Huntington North 37, Plymouth 22
Norwell 55, Plymouth 44
West Noble Classic=
Lakeland 54, Concord 43
Tippecanoe Valley 45, W. Noble 27
Tippecanoe Valley 54, Lakeland 42
W. Noble 39, Concord 33
