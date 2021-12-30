GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo, Ky. 59, Evansville Christian 27

Bellmont 66, Bluffton 33

Carmel 59, Penn 46

Columbus North 56, Terre Haute North 47

Dubois 55, N. Posey 44

Ev. Memorial 54, New Albany 28

Fishers 61, Frankton 47

Jay Co. 62, S. Adams 37

Lanesville 49, Floyd Central 32

Mitchell 71, Princeton 44

New Washington 44, Hauser 41

Noblesville 73, Lake Station 20

Perry Central 36, Clarksville 18

Prairie Hts. 49, Whitko 44

Washington Twp. 52, W. Central 45

Bi County Tournament=

Third Place=

Fountain Central 42, Attica 30

CamGoshen Tournament=

Championship=

Mishawaka 58, E. Noble 28

Third Place=

DeKalb 40, Goshen 38

Cambridge City Classic=

Championship=

Morristown 64, Milan 32

First Round=

Milan 45, Cambridge City 34

Morristown 66, Randolph Southern 48

Third Place=

Randolph Southern 72, Cambridge City 25

Goshen Tournament=

First Round=

E. Noble 42, Goshen 35, OT

Mishawaka 45, DeKalb 36

Northridge Tournament=

Championship=

Northridge 55, Rushville 29

Fifth Place=

Knox 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38

Pool A=

Andrean 53, Knox 49

Northridge 57, S. Bend St. Joseph's 37

Pool B=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 52, Rushville 41

Merrillville 64, NorthWood 48

Seventh Place=

S. Bend St. Joseph's 50, NorthWood 41

Third Place=

Merrillville 53, Andrean 46

Plainfield Tournament=

Championship=

Plainfield 66, Indpls Roncalli 62

First Round=

Indpls Roncalli 58, New Palestine 45

Plainfield 59, Greensburg 31

Third Place=

New Palestine 66, Greensburg 60

Speedway Tournament=

Championship=

Speedway 59, Rising Sun 46

First Round=

Rising Sun 42, Terre Haute South 25

Speedway 64, Indpls Riverside 19

Third Place=

Terre Haute South 66, Indpls Riverside 25

Tipton Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Clinton Central 45, Covenant Christian 34

First Place=

Tipton 63, Carroll (Flora) 62

Third Place=

Tri-Central 31, Eastern (Greentown) 23

Union City Invitational=

Championship=

Blue River 66, Adams Central 32

Fifth Place=

Greenwood Christian 50, Monroe Central 45

Semifinal=

Adams Central 54, Union City 50

Blue River 53, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 31

Seventh Place=

Purdue Polytechnic 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 27

Third Place=

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 61, Union City 55, 2OT

Wabash County Tournament=

Championship=

Southwood 64, Wabash 54

Third Place=

Northfield 47, Manchester 31

Warren Central Tournament=

McLean Co., Ky. 45, Ev. Bosse 27

Warsaw Tournament=

First Round=

Garrett 40, Kokomo 18

Warsaw 54, Chesterton 17

Wawasee Classic=

First Round=

Huntington North 46, Wawasee 41

Wawasee 49, Norwell 42

Third Place=

Huntington North 37, Plymouth 22

Norwell 55, Plymouth 44

West Noble Classic=

Lakeland 54, Concord 43

Tippecanoe Valley 45, W. Noble 27

Tippecanoe Valley 54, Lakeland 42

W. Noble 39, Concord 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

