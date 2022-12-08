GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 75, Hurricane 30

Bluefield 55, Montcalm 25

Brooke 55, Oak Glen 51

Buckhannon-Upshur 64, Lincoln 54

Clay-Battelle 50, Madonna 17

East Fairmont 58, Preston 33

Herbert Hoover 50, Poca 34

Marietta, Ohio 46, Parkersburg South 44

Meadow Bridge 47, Liberty Raleigh 22

Midland Trail 44, Shady Spring 38

Nitro 49, Winfield 42

Princeton 63, Tazewell, Va. 45

Spring Valley 75, Huntington 51

Tucker County 47, East Hardy 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

