GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 75, Hurricane 30
Bluefield 55, Montcalm 25
Brooke 55, Oak Glen 51
Buckhannon-Upshur 64, Lincoln 54
Clay-Battelle 50, Madonna 17
East Fairmont 58, Preston 33
Herbert Hoover 50, Poca 34
Marietta, Ohio 46, Parkersburg South 44
Meadow Bridge 47, Liberty Raleigh 22
Midland Trail 44, Shady Spring 38
Nitro 49, Winfield 42
Princeton 63, Tazewell, Va. 45
Spring Valley 75, Huntington 51
Tucker County 47, East Hardy 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
