BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bigfork 81, Troy 15
Bozeman 72, Belgrade 34
Charlo 68, Noxon 24
Colstrip 43, Forsyth 35
Columbia Falls 77, Libby 46
Columbus 48, Red Lodge 35
Culbertson 78, Brockton 42
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Highwood 50
East Helena 59, Corvallis 54
Fairfield 82, Conrad 25
Fort Benton 75, Hays-Lodgepole 31
Gallatin 67, Billings West 59
Glasgow 70, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 32
Helena 57, Missoula Big Sky 33
Jefferson (Boulder) 57, Twin Bridges 19
Joliet 52, Bridger 25
Lustre Christian 65, Bainville 39
Malta 53, Rocky Boy 48
Missoula Hellgate 63, Helena Capital 43
Missoula Loyola 73, Anaconda 40
Savage 46, Richey-Lambert 44
Shelby 56, Choteau 44
Simms 56, Dutton-Brady 47
St. Ignatius 64, Arlee 57
St. Regis 51, Hot Springs 30
Victor 45, Phillipsburg 44
Wolf Point 53, Baker 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.