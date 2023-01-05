BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bigfork 81, Troy 15

Bozeman 72, Belgrade 34

Charlo 68, Noxon 24

Colstrip 43, Forsyth 35

Columbia Falls 77, Libby 46

Columbus 48, Red Lodge 35

Culbertson 78, Brockton 42

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Highwood 50

East Helena 59, Corvallis 54

Fairfield 82, Conrad 25

Fort Benton 75, Hays-Lodgepole 31

Gallatin 67, Billings West 59

Glasgow 70, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 32

Helena 57, Missoula Big Sky 33

Jefferson (Boulder) 57, Twin Bridges 19

Joliet 52, Bridger 25

Lustre Christian 65, Bainville 39

Malta 53, Rocky Boy 48

Missoula Hellgate 63, Helena Capital 43

Missoula Loyola 73, Anaconda 40

Savage 46, Richey-Lambert 44

Shelby 56, Choteau 44

Simms 56, Dutton-Brady 47

St. Ignatius 64, Arlee 57

St. Regis 51, Hot Springs 30

Victor 45, Phillipsburg 44

Wolf Point 53, Baker 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

