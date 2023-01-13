BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 73, Huntington 20

Bandon 60, Reedsport 34

Bend 35, Ridgeview 23

Blanchet Catholic 64, Delphian High School 28

Canby 74, Centennial 46

Central 59, Corvallis 52

Central Linn 55, Monroe 43

Country Christian 41, St. Paul 28

Crescent Valley 49, Lebanon 41

Crosshill Christian 48, Perrydale 39

Dallas 62, South Albany 61

Damascus Christian 58, North Douglas 45

East Linn Christian 89, Oakridge 21

Eddyville 42, Crow 39

Gervais 49, Culver 28

Gold Beach 63, Oakland 55

Illinois Valley 53, Waldport 34

Kennedy 81, Regis 59

La Salle 79, Hillsboro 31

Lowell 70, Toledo 22

Mannahouse Christian 64, Faith Bible 48

McNary 59, North Salem 48

Open Door 82, Southwest Christian 34

Parkrose 64, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 59

Sandy 58, Reynolds 40

Santiam 74, Colton 37

Sprague 69, South Salem 58

Summit 57, Mountain View 51

Thurston 56, Marist 46

Triangle Lake 56, Siletz Valley Early College 26

West Albany 53, Silverton 39

Western Christian High School 38, Salem Academy 31

Westside Christian 88, Portland Adventist 36

Wilsonville 63, Hood River 43

Yamhill-Carlton 57, Corbett 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

