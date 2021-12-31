BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck Century 63, Jamestown 52
Carrington 59, Medina/P-B 58
Cavalier 70, Warwick 68
Central Cass 59, Lisbon 56
Divide County 43, Ray 24
Edgeley/K-M 57, Napoleon/G-S 28
Enderlin 71, Canton, S.D. 46
Fargo North 83, Devils Lake 52
Garrison 53, Nedrose 40
Grand Forks Red River 94, Wahpeton 50
Hankinson 68, Oakes 55
Heart River 61, Trinity Christian 34
Hillsboro/Central Valley 66, Oak Grove Lutheran 31
Lemmon, S.D. 57, Hettinger/Scranton 44
Mandan 99, Watford City 42
North Border 75, Richland 57
Sheyenne 66, Fargo Shanley 59
Surrey 70, Parshall 41
Turtle Mountain 61, Bismarck Legacy 58
Wakpala, S.D. 68, Solen 62
West Fargo 76, Grand Forks Central 56
Westhope/Newburg 88, Burke Central/ Bowbells Co-op 48
