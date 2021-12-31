BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck Century 63, Jamestown 52

Carrington 59, Medina/P-B 58

Cavalier 70, Warwick 68

Central Cass 59, Lisbon 56

Divide County 43, Ray 24

Edgeley/K-M 57, Napoleon/G-S 28

Enderlin 71, Canton, S.D. 46

Fargo North 83, Devils Lake 52

Garrison 53, Nedrose 40

Grand Forks Red River 94, Wahpeton 50

Hankinson 68, Oakes 55

Heart River 61, Trinity Christian 34

Hillsboro/Central Valley 66, Oak Grove Lutheran 31

Lemmon, S.D. 57, Hettinger/Scranton 44

Mandan 99, Watford City 42

North Border 75, Richland 57

Sheyenne 66, Fargo Shanley 59

Surrey 70, Parshall 41

Turtle Mountain 61, Bismarck Legacy 58

Wakpala, S.D. 68, Solen 62

West Fargo 76, Grand Forks Central 56

Westhope/Newburg 88, Burke Central/ Bowbells Co-op 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you