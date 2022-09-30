PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-21, 25-10, 25-8
Aurora def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-15, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Aquinas, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9
Clarkson/Leigh def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13
College View Academy def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-18, 25-13, 25-13
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
Guardian Angels def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-20, 26-28, 25-23, 25-14
Hershey def. Valentine, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13
Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-11
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Leyton def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-15, 15-25, 20-25, 15-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-18, 25-27, 18-25, 18-16
Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Louisville, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Malcolm, 25-23, 30-28, 25-19
O'Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-6, 25-11
Omaha Mercy def. Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-9, 25-8
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Plainview def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19
Red Cloud def. Hampton, 25-22, 25-13, 16-25, 13-25, 15-8
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
Shelton def. Deshler, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11
St. Paul def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
Stanton def. Wayne, 25-8, 25-17, 25-18
Stuart def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-12, 25-4
Summerland def. North Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Thayer Central def. Centennial, 15-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Wakefield def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-20, 25-12
Wausa def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Winside def. Winnebago, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18
Alma Triangular=
Overton def. Alma, 25-14, 25-15
Southwest def. Alma, 25-15, 25-9
Southwest def. Overton, 25-23, 28-26
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=
Pool A=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-13, 25-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-11
Ralston def. Plattsmouth, 2-0
Pool B=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-15, 25-12
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-18, 25-14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-16
Giltner def. Blue Hill, 28-26, 18-25, 25-21
Boone Central Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Battle Creek, 2-1
Broken Bow Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Ravenna
Holdrege def. Broken Bow, 25-22, 25-13
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-22
Cambridge Triangular=
Axtell def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-15, 25-21
Cambridge def. Axtell, 25-15, 25-18
Cambridge def. Hoxie, Kan., 25-11, 25-18
Central City Triangular=
Central City def. Madison, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17
Central City def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-18
Centura Triangular=
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-14
Minden def. Centura, 25-18, 25-16
Minden def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11
Elkhorn Valley Triangular=
Elkhorn Valley def. CWC, 25-6, 25-10
St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-5
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-15
Loomis Triangular=
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-9
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-20
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-8, 24-26, 25-12
Maxwell Triangular=
Maxwell def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-23
Sutherland def. Dundy County-Stratton, 2-0
Sutherland def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-12
Medicine Valley Triangular=
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-21
Paxton def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-18
Paxton def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25
Meridian Triangular=
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14
Meridian def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-18
Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-14, 25-20
Norris Triangular=
Norris def. Omaha North, 25-1, 25-7
Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-11
Platteview def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-8
Omaha Burke Triangular=
Fremont def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-9
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-21
Palmyra Triangular=
Freeman def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-22
Freeman def. Southern, 25-21, 25-17
Palmyra def. Southern, 25-20, 25-11
Pierce Triangular=
Pierce def. Dakota Valley, S.D., 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-10
Pierce def. Ponca, 25-20, 22-25, 25-10
Pleasanton Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 15-25, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-13
Seward Triangular=
Seward def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21
York def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-17
York def. Seward, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28
South Loup Triangular=
South Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 25-19, 25-18
South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22
St. Cecilia Invitational=
Cross County def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-14
Cross County def. Wood River, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 27-25
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Superior, 25-23, 25-16
Heartland def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 25-18
Heartland def. Superior, 25-23, 25-23
Heartland def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-21
Tri County Northeast Triangular=
Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-18
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-12, 25-19
Tri County Northeast def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-17
Weeping Water Triangular=
Lewiston def. Weeping Water, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
Omaha Christian Academy def. Lewiston, 25-23, 20-25, 27-25
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-11
Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-16
Championship=
Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-19, 25-16
Consolation Triangular=
Kimball def. Morrill, 17-25, 25-19, 25-17
Mitchell def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22
Semifinal=
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-13
Gordon/Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 25-20
Third Place=
Hemingford def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.