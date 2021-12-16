BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almont 47, North Branch 41

Athens 48, Jackson Christian 43

Auburn Hills Avondale 42, Birmingham Seaholm 35

Baldwin 59, Manistee Catholic Central 47

Beaverton 64, Farwell 20

Blanchard Montabella 51, Breckenridge 43

Britton-Deerfield 68, Morenci 56

Concord 38, Bronson 35

Croswell-Lexington 71, Algonac 34

Dearborn Heights Star International 60, Michigan Math and Science 34

Detroit Frontier 57, Southfield Manoogian 50

East Lansing 64, Lansing Waverly 51

Fraser 57, Sterling Heights 23

Grand Ledge 44, Okemos 39

Grand Rapids Christian 34, Holland Christian 32

Hanover-Horton 66, Addison 55

Hillman 65, Lincoln-Alcona 31

Imlay City 64, Armada 43

Laingsburg 62, Bath 45

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 65, Traverse City Christian 45

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 53, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37

Mason 58, St. Johns 48

Melvindale 78, Redford Thurston 74, OT

Mesick 62, Bear Lake 15

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 39, Flat Rock 37

Montague 58, Mason County Central 42

Napoleon 75, Manchester 49

North Central 74, Carney-Nadeau 37

Pittsford 67, Tekonsha 38

Portage Central 55, Mattawan 45

Rapid River 70, Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, OT

Ravenna 59, Hart 58

Richland Gull Lake 78, Kalamazoo Central 75, OT

Riverview 44, Grosse Ile 34

Rudyard 82, Newberry 29

St. Mary's Prep 60, Clarkston 51

Warren Michigan Collegiate 63, Warren Lincoln 54

Whiteford 48, Adrian Madison 27

Whitehall 55, North Muskegon 51

Williamston 73, Lansing Eastern 25

Yale 51, Richmond 44

Zion Christian 66, Grand Rapids Adventist 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alanson vs. Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, ccd.

Lansing Everett vs. Holt, ccd.

Marion vs. Walkerville, ccd.

McBain vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, ccd.

Owendale-Gagetown vs. Genesee, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

