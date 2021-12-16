BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almont 47, North Branch 41
Athens 48, Jackson Christian 43
Auburn Hills Avondale 42, Birmingham Seaholm 35
Baldwin 59, Manistee Catholic Central 47
Beaverton 64, Farwell 20
Blanchard Montabella 51, Breckenridge 43
Britton-Deerfield 68, Morenci 56
Concord 38, Bronson 35
Croswell-Lexington 71, Algonac 34
Dearborn Heights Star International 60, Michigan Math and Science 34
Detroit Frontier 57, Southfield Manoogian 50
East Lansing 64, Lansing Waverly 51
Fraser 57, Sterling Heights 23
Grand Ledge 44, Okemos 39
Grand Rapids Christian 34, Holland Christian 32
Hanover-Horton 66, Addison 55
Hillman 65, Lincoln-Alcona 31
Imlay City 64, Armada 43
Laingsburg 62, Bath 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 65, Traverse City Christian 45
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 53, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37
Mason 58, St. Johns 48
Melvindale 78, Redford Thurston 74, OT
Mesick 62, Bear Lake 15
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 39, Flat Rock 37
Montague 58, Mason County Central 42
Napoleon 75, Manchester 49
North Central 74, Carney-Nadeau 37
Pittsford 67, Tekonsha 38
Portage Central 55, Mattawan 45
Rapid River 70, Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, OT
Ravenna 59, Hart 58
Richland Gull Lake 78, Kalamazoo Central 75, OT
Riverview 44, Grosse Ile 34
Rudyard 82, Newberry 29
St. Mary's Prep 60, Clarkston 51
Warren Michigan Collegiate 63, Warren Lincoln 54
Whiteford 48, Adrian Madison 27
Whitehall 55, North Muskegon 51
Williamston 73, Lansing Eastern 25
Yale 51, Richmond 44
Zion Christian 66, Grand Rapids Adventist 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alanson vs. Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, ccd.
Lansing Everett vs. Holt, ccd.
Marion vs. Walkerville, ccd.
McBain vs. McBain Northern Michigan Christian, ccd.
Owendale-Gagetown vs. Genesee, ccd.
